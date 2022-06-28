TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

“OPERATION CHECKMATE” DEFENDANT PLEADS GUILTY TO POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 23, 2022, Andrew Contaldi, 47, of Brick Township, pled guilty before the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., to Possession of Cocaine in an Amount Greater than Five Ounces with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(1). At the time of his sentencing on August 12, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of ten years New Jersey State Prison.
