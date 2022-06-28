TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Angel Caro has been reported missing by a family member. Family stated he was last seen on June 28th at noon. He was last seen wearing the black baseball cap in the first photo, blue t-shirt shown in the second photo with ”sbm” logo in white on the chest, black jeans, and black boots. He has been known to travel in Elizabeth. He has been known to frequent Elizabeth Avenue, First Avenue and Broad Street.

ELIZABETH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO