Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency personnel are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by...

ocscanner.news

ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of what is being described as a major crash on Hope Chapel Road at S Lake Drive. This is a breaking story and we have no additional information at this time. Should additional information become available we will update our page. Use extreme caution in the area.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER/BRICK: GSP ROAD CONSTRUCTION

The following message was received from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office: All this week the Garden State Parkway will be getting repaved from Exit 82 thru Brick Township area (North and South). Paving will be done after 10pm each week night. Expect delays both ways thru Thursday!. Rate:. PreviousOCEAN...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN GATE: NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN

Ocean Gate Police Department put out the following statement regarding a new traffic pattern:. As of today the intersection at Ocean Gate Ave and E.Bayview / W. Bayview Ave is now a 4 way stop. Please use caution. Michael Ann Pease on June 29, 2022 - 18:37 at 18:37. Hope...
OCEAN GATE, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEHURST: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON RT. 70

Emergency personnel were on the scene of an accident earlier today on Rt 70 Westbound at Center St. Witnesses advised the SUV pulled out of the diner across three lanes of travel striking the other vehicle. This is an eyewitnesses’ account and not confirmed by OCSN.
LAKEHURST, NJ
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: VICTIM SUBMERGED IN WATER

Police, fire and rescue teams are on site at the Hancock Avenue beach where a police officer witnessed a male approximately 40 years old go under the water and was drifting in a northern direction. The victim was approximately 100 yards out and the officer jumped in to attempt to located and save him. As first responders arrived they were searching in the water just north of casino pier.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
ocscanner.news

ELIZABETH: MISSING PERSON MAY BE IN DANGER

Angel Caro has been reported missing by a family member. Family stated he was last seen on June 28th at noon. He was last seen wearing the black baseball cap in the first photo, blue t-shirt shown in the second photo with ”sbm” logo in white on the chest, black jeans, and black boots. He has been known to travel in Elizabeth. He has been known to frequent Elizabeth Avenue, First Avenue and Broad Street.
ELIZABETH, NJ
#Accident
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ROE VS WADE PROTEST PICTURES

Toms River: The National Organization for Women of Ocean County held a protest last night against the Supreme Courts decision to reverse Roe vs Wade. The protest was held downtown on Water Street near Huddy Park. People lined the street and held up signs and banners and vehicles driving by honked to show their support. Here are some pictures from last night’s protest.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOWELL: BOSTON MARKET EVICTED

Today, June 28, 2022, a member of the OCSN team visited the Boston Market Restaurant in Howell and found the restaurant closed with a Warrant of Removal notice on each door which indicates that the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office evicted the tenants. OCSN reached out to the corporate offices...
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: TWO MEN SENTENCED FOR SHOOTING IN ASBURY PARK

Two men have been sentenced to a total of over 60 years in state prison in connection with the 2019 midday shooting of two men inside their vehicle, announced Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Gary Brooks Jr., 30, and Jonathan Marvine, 28, both of Neptune Township, were sentenced on...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: “OPERATION CHECKMATE” DEFENDANT PLEADS GUILTY

“OPERATION CHECKMATE” DEFENDANT PLEADS GUILTY TO POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 23, 2022, Andrew Contaldi, 47, of Brick Township, pled guilty before the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., to Possession of Cocaine in an Amount Greater than Five Ounces with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(1). At the time of his sentencing on August 12, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of ten years New Jersey State Prison.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: OCEAN FEST IS BACK!

July 4, 2022 ·10AM-10PM · Long Branch Promenade!. Incredible Food & Craft Vendors · Children’s rides · Professional Sand sculpting · Live Musical Entertainment & the BIGGEST fireworks display in the Garden State!. For questions or more information, contact the Greater Long Branch Chamber...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PROSECUTOR BRADLEY BILLHIMER ATTENDS ALMA MATER GRADUATION

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer was honored to attend the graduation ceremony at his alma mater, Toms River High School South! Thank you to Superintendent of Toms River Schools, Michael Citta for the invitation. Congratulations to all the graduates! In the words of P. David Correll, “Once an Indian,...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: PROSECUTOR ADDS FOR NEW DETECTIVES

FREEHOLD – Yesterday may have marked the first day on the job for four newly hired detectives at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, but today will not mark the first time they made headlines. Nicolas Logothetis, Connor Johnson, Aaron Shaw, and Joseph Friscia had each made a name...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: OC FAIR SCHEDULE IS RELEASED

It’s back!!! The fair runs from Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 through Sunday, July 17th, 2022. It takes place in Berkeley Township at the Robert J. Miller Air Park on Rt. 530. Tickets are $9 per person. Kids under 10 are free and you get free parking at the Robert J. Miller Air Park.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

FBI: DO YOU KNOW THIS WOMAN

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Newark Field Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a woman who was found dead in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on June 11, 2020. She is described as a Black female somewhere between 25 and 35 years old. She had a slender build and was approximately 5’6″ and 125 to 140 pounds. She had double piercings in both ears. She did not have any tattoos and may have worn wigs.
ELIZABETH, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: KRISPY KREME DONUTS – GET SOME FREE

Krispy Kreme Donuts is celebrating July 4th with patriotic donuts and below you will see how you can get them free. Krispy Kreme is selling donuts for the price of a gallon of gas, see details below. All offers are subject to Krispy Kreme’s policy and OCSN does not guarantee their full participation. Please check out their website www.krispykreme.com for further information.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

