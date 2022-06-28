Goffstown road expected to be closed for hours following crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries. The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Elm and Brook streets. Investigators are still piecing together what caused the crash. Anyone with information should call Manchester...
A charcoal grill is the likely cause of a fire that destroyed a Milton home and killed several cats early Wednesday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Taatjes said Milton firefighters arrived around 3:15 a.m. to a fire engulfing the large two story home and garage on Northeast Pond Road. Additonal alarms were sounded to bring additional water tankers to the scene to help with water supply issues.
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Firefighters were battling a brush fire along the side of Route 2 in the Leominster area ahead of the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. Video shot from a vehicle dash camera showed smoke and flames burning the grassy shoulder area of the westbound side of the highway.
DOVER, N.H. — Police in Dover are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Chestnut and Orchard streets. Police said Edith Gordon, 60, was in the crosswalk when she was hit by a car. The woman was rushed...
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Drivers in southeast New Hampshire got a chance to fill their tanks at a steep discount ahead of the holiday weekend. Vehicles lined up at a gas station in Salem, New Hampshire, Wednesday for gas priced at $2.38 a gallon. One driver told 7NEWS he saved about $80 as he filled up at the Klemm’s Family Store and Mobil station on Mall Road. Another said he waited in line as their fuel gauge read “empty,” turning his car off as he waited to fill up.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Surrounded by flames, his equipment snagged on a ladder, Steve DesRuisseaux thought his 48 years on this earth might be over. The Manchester fire captain, a 24-year veteran of the department he wanted to join as a kid growing up on the city's West Side, felt his skin burning as he battled a fatal apartment fire last fall.
DANVERS, Mass. — A fire broke out at a home in Danvers after a suspected lightning strike as powerful storms rolled through the area late Wednesday night. Crews responding to a report of a possible lightning strike on Holten Street found a fire burning at a home that had a large hole in its roof.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he threw rocks at people and cars while at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester on Tuesday night. Malou Mayuol Roric, 38, of Manchester, was arrested on charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, according to the Manchester Police Department.
NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit Police said that a man was struck and killed by the Worcester Line in Natick Wednesday afternoon while trespassing on the tracks. Police said that are investigating the death but do not suspect foul play. Some commuter rail trains were cancelled and there were significant...
EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are seeking the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old who reportedly suffers from dementia. George Blodgett was reported missing at around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, after telling his wife at 5 p.m. that he was traveling to Beverly, Mass. for the evening. According to the Exeter Police Department, Blodgett did not return home, and is believed to be operating a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, with a NH registration of 467-4562.
MANCHESTER, NH – Autopsy results were released Wednesday for a man who was shot and killed last Tuesday in a parking lot on Elm Street. The dead man, identified as Isaac Landry, 22, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at a local hospital early Wednesday following a shooting in the Rite Aid parking lot located near 1631 Elm Street.
“At approximately 10:30 p.m. yesterday evening, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Tunnels Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The crash resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates the operator of a 2005...
ALLENSTOWN, N.H. — The Terry Rasmussen mystery has captured headlines worldwide, but he likely would never have been tied to most of his crimes without a New Hampshire trooper’s significant discovery 22 years ago. In 2000, New Hampshire State Trooper John Cody came upon a barrel in Bear...
WORCESTER, Mass. — The grieving family of a five-year-old girl who was fatally struck in a crosswalk in April joined Worcester residents and city leaders as they walked Stafford Street Wednesday and discussed ways to make the road safer. Asha Nyarko-Asare held a picture of her only daughter, Candice...
BOSTON — State police have identified the Massachusetts couple who died in a crash on Soldiers Field Road in Boston. Authorities said the crash involving a white 2019 Acura RDX and a blue 2016 Infiniti Q50 happened at about 7:15 p.m. Monday in the area of 1800 Soldiers Field Road.
WOODSVILLE, N.H. — The cause of a tractor-trailer fire in Woodsville is under investigation. Firefighters were called to a Walmart parking lot around 11:20 p.m. Monday to find flames coming from the cab that were spreading into the trailer. Crews were able to knock the fire down. No injuries...
He was one court appearance short of a hat trick. But two in the same court on the same day is still pretty unique. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday morning, Trooper Michael Provost, who is assigned as the court officer for the Newbury Barracks, was conducting his duties as the State Police Prosecutor at Newburyport District Court. In preparation for his many cases during the day, Trooper Provost compiled the most up-to-date status for each defendant by querying all MSP matters before the court. In one case, the defendant was appearing on charges of driving without a license and marijuana possession over one pound.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A 17-year-old has died after being shot Wednesday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, and police say another juvenile is suspected of the crime. Worcester police were called to Millbury Street at about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of gunshots near Lafayette Street. A neighbor who lives...
