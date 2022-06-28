Goffstown road expected to be closed for hours following crash

He was one court appearance short of a hat trick. But two in the same court on the same day is still pretty unique. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday morning, Trooper Michael Provost, who is assigned as the court officer for the Newbury Barracks, was conducting his duties as the State Police Prosecutor at Newburyport District Court. In preparation for his many cases during the day, Trooper Provost compiled the most up-to-date status for each defendant by querying all MSP matters before the court. In one case, the defendant was appearing on charges of driving without a license and marijuana possession over one pound.

1 DAY AGO