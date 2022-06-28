ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley to cut ties with Russian sister cities until war’s end

By Ally Markovich
berkeleyside.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerkeley plans to suspend its relationship with two Russian sister cities — Dmitrov and Ulan-Ude — in response to atrocities committed by Russia during its bloody war in Ukraine. The decision, which the City Council is expected to approve Tuesday evening, is the latest in a series...

www.berkeleyside.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

SF insists it isn’t ‘worst-run city’ in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After KRON4 published an article on a WalletHub examination that found San Francisco was the worst-run city in America, the City By The Bay itself wanted to clarify why it found the findings inaccurate. WalletHub evaluated each city’s credit rating, debt, education scores, health scores, crime rates, economy and infrastructure, and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Kingfish team to reopen Oakland hot dog landmark Original Kasper’s

Emil Peinert has been obsessed with Original Kasper’s — the long-abandoned, graffiti-covered, four hundred and ninety square-foot triangular building on the island where Shattuck and Telegraph meet — for years. Peinert is a co-owner of Oakland’s Kingfish Pub and Café, and is widely credited with the 2009 reopening of the (100-year-old, some say) bar, as well as its 35-yard, piece-by-piece relocation in 2015 from its original spot on Claremont Avenue to 5227 Telegraph Ave., so it’s safe to say his appreciation of old buildings knows few bounds. There was something about the little flatiron building that’s stuck with him for a decade — and now, he’s in the process of renovating the spot, with hopes to reopen the Temescal hot dog haven by fall 2022.
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

New report paints grim picture of downtown San Jose

A new analysis shows downtown San Jose is reeling economically from the pandemic – more than its neighboring suburbs. According to the report, presented at a council committee Monday, the downtown’s recovery has been grim and economically lagging because many of its driving forces, including commercial projects and events, have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.... The post New report paints grim picture of downtown San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
SFGate

The Daily 06-30-22 Kaitlin Armstrong arrested in Costa Rica in killing of SF cyclist

Professional cyclist Moriah Wilson was in Austin, Texas, preparing to compete in the Gravel Locos bike race at the time of her death. (Wilson Family via GoFundMe) Kaitlin Armstrong — the 34-year-old yoga teacher and real estate agent accused of fatally shooting San Francisco elite cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson (pictured) on May 11 — has been apprehended after 43 days on the run , the U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Opinion: What is environmentally superior at Berkeley’s BART stations?￼

Berkeley City Council voted June 2 to adopt buildings up to seven stories to be built on the Ashby and North Berkeley BART stations. Other decisions by the city and BART will affect this site and the plans, but this vote signaled a clear victory for neighborhood organizations advocating racial and economic equity and for environmentalists who say that we can make room for new neighbors and maintain enough space for climate resilience.
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Arreguín
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
stpetecatalyst.com

San Francisco engineering firm relocates HQ to St. Petersburg

Engineered Fluids, which specializes in creating cooling fluid systems for customers ranging from crypto-currency miners to electric vehicle manufacturers, has uprooted its San Francisco headquarters to St. Petersburg. “Seven years ago, when I ran a different company in the region [Star2Star Communications], St. Pete didn’t feel like a true downtown...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CLASSIX 107.9

The Black Panther Headquarters May Become a National Park

Back in 2017, the National Park Service considered making the Black Panther Headquarters in Oakland, California a national historical park. The idea was quickly shut down because of the “concerns” from police groups citing that commemorating a violent separatist group was wrong. It also didn’t help that Donald Trump was the president at the time. […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wife in Bay Area $1 billion Ponzi scheme sentenced to 11 years

MARTINEZ – A Martinez woman was sentenced to over 11 years in prison for what federal prosecutors said was the biggest fraud scheme in the history of the Eastern District of California, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert announced Tuesday. Paulette Carpoff, 51, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2021 to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and money laundering, the DOJ said. Carpoff played the lead role in a large Ponzi scheme as chief operating officer for DC Solar, a former solar power supply company based out of Benicia.So far, at least five people have been implicated in the...
MARTINEZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sister City#Sister Cities#Politics Local#Russian#Ulan Ude#The City Council#Ukrainian#The United Nations
CBS San Francisco

Local Catholic church in San Francisco embracing LGBTQ struggle for equal rights

The decades-long struggle for equal rights for the gay community included an unlikely transformation within a local Catholic church that is now thriving in San Francisco's Castro District. Members of the Most Holy Redeemer Church helped build and branch out the church that it has become today. You don't have to be family, a bestie, or even a close friend, to be invited for a meal at this warm and welcoming home. Almost every night of the week for years, Jim Laufenberg and Mike Daly chop, spice up, and cook. They invite neighborhood strangers while walking their dogs Fiona and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

New San Jose speed limits applauded, but still fall short

Drivers will need to start pumping the brakes because speed limits are coming to some busy San Jose streets. The City Council this week approved speed reductions on smaller roads in specific San Jose business districts. The locations, which include Evergreen Village Square, portions of Almaden Avenue, Jackson, Post, Santa Clara and Willow streets, will require drivers to reduce speeds from 25 to 20 mph.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
CBS San Francisco

Update: 1 person dies after vessels collide near Angel Island in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO BAY -- The U.S. Coast Guard and SFPD are investigating a collision between two vessels in San Francisco Bay off of Angel Island Thursday afternoon that threw one person into the water who later died, police said.Authorities said the collision between the two vessels involved a sailboat with four people aboard and a 25-foot powered center-console vessel with one person was reported to the Coast Guard at around 2:09 p.m. just off of Angel Island. The SFPD Marine Unit also responded to the area. The person on the center-console vessel fell into water and was rescued by people on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGAU

Coyote spotted roaming the streets of downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — It seems to be summer vacation for San Francisco's coyotes, as one was spotted ditching the woods and taking to the city's streets for a downtown stroll. The coyote was captured on video in the city’s Laurel Heights neighborhood by Christian Calderon, who saw the animal on Euclid Avenue near Iris Avenue, according to ABC News affiliate, KGO.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
globalcirculate.com

Popular Bay Area restaurants and bars that closed in June

Throughout the month of June, several Bay Area business owners announced the permanent closure of their cherished restaurants and bars after decades in service. Among the shuttered businesses was Buffalo Bill’s Brewery in Hayward, which closed its doors after nearly four decades. Owner and master brewer Geoff Harries first shared the news of Buffalo Bill’s Brewery’s closure on Instagram and later told SFGATE that his decision to close was based on a lengthy closure during the pandemic. The historic bar will be remembered for putting pumpkin ale on the map back in 1986 when its former owner, Bill Owens, revamped the polarizing brew and turned it into a seasonal classic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy