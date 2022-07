OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The effort to create a sustainable oyster industry is getting even more serious. With the slow death of traditional oyster harvesting, off-bottom aquaculture, through which oysters are grown from seeds in cages, has been a big focus. Now, those in and around the industry are forming a collaboration to make sure the path to success is much easier.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO