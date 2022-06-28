ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County scammers pose as deputies, demand payment over phone

By Dylan Carter
 2 days ago
PASCO, Wash. — Have you received a phone call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) demanding payment for fines or warrants? You’re not alone!

FCSO deputies have logged numerous reports of community members claiming they were contacted by the office. These fraudulent calls, which are oftentimes coming from spoofed phone numbers appearing as the FCSO non-emergency dispatch line, claim that payments are required to clear warrants.

“The Sheriff’s Office will NEVER ask for payment over any kind in reference to warrants or other fines,” FCSO officials stated in a social media advisory.

Anyone who has been contacted by a person requesting money on the behalf of a Franklin County deputy is urged to contact the office immediately.

Fines incurred because of traffic infractions are managed by the Franklin County District Court, not local law enforcement. Outstanding costs related to criminal activities are managed in the District Court or in more severe cases, by the Benton-Franklin Superior Court.

Franklin County deputies re-iterate that they will not request payments in any form: Not money orders, gift cards, cash, checks, or money transfers.

“Please exercise good judgment and caution when contacted by unknown callers,” concluded Franklin County authorities.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publicly revealed.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

