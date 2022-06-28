What were those mysterious lights seen across San Diego?

"They always say look to the sky you might find something you are not aware of."

That's what one woman said after witnessing the mystery lights in the sky Monday night. They could be seen across San Diego, Tijuana, and Mexico. It has left everyone with the same question: what is it?

"This was something different and it felt like something different too," shares Natasha Reichart.

Reichart and her mother, Donna, were taking a late night stroll on Monday when they saw two lights pulsating in the sky.

"What did you think?" asked Natasha her mom. "Well I definitely thought it wasn't from here," laughs Donna.

The duo raced back to their porch Monday night, which overlooks La Jolla. They saw a plane in the sky and a boat in the water and compared the lights to both. You can see from pictures and videos, that the orange lights are substantially bigger and brighter than both objects.

Natasha was left unsure of what it could be, "These were coming back and going, moving different directions, and all of a sudden coming as a cluster together," she furthers. "It was definitely not of this world."

The lights could be seen all across San Diego. Multiple viewers sent in videos and pictures of what they saw. Federico Buhrend could see the lights all the way from his home in Rosarito, Mexico.

"It caught my attention and I decided to start recording it to analyze later," he shares.

Federico says that he thought the lights had to do with the military.

"I am realistic," he says. "I don't believe in those conspiracy theories and stuff like that, I just want to find out what's going on."

However, there are others who say that the flashing lights that stayed in the sky for roughly 20 minutes cannot be explained.

"Realistically if they were flares you would see them flickering," says Jan Brown. "These were not flickering. They were not moving, and there was a light breeze."

The San Diego Fire Department told ABC10 News that the flares could be seen 5 miles offshore. They believe the orange glow was flares.

The Coast Guard told ABC10 News that they believe the Navy was conducting flare training with expired flares. A Coast Guard spokesperson said the reason the flares stayed in the sky, is so that distress signals can be seen.

ABC10 News is still awaiting confirmation from the Navy on if the lights were indeed flares operated by the Navy.

"It felt awesome that we were able to see it," says Natasha. "Whatever it was."