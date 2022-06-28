ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, GA

Just in time for Fourth of July: Bald eagle spotted in Byron

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MACON, Ga. — A bald eagle was spotted in Byron on Saturday. John Callis was at his mother’s house near Highway 41 in Houston County when he noticed the bird. His son took photographs of the bird,...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Warner Robins native wins Miss Georgia, shares goals for year of service

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Miss Georgia 2022 is a familiar face who is also making history. Miss Capital City’s Kelsey Hollis is a Warner Robins native. And she earned the job of serving as Miss Georgia 2022. She is only the second in the state to serve as Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen and then become Miss Georgia.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
County
Houston County, GA
City
Byron, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagles#Fourth Of July
WMAZ

Heat by the numbers: Have we ever seen a June this hot?

MACON, Ga. — It is no secret that June has been downright miserable when it comes to the heat. Heat indexes reaching the upper 110s and record-setting high temperatures are already filling the charts. However, have we ever experienced anything like this before?. In fact, we have. The seven...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Another round of scattered storms for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More scattered storms will populate the skies of Middle Georgia this evening. The storm activity began a bit earlier for us in Middle Georgia today. In fact, Macon, Warner Robins, and several others along the I-16 corridor saw rain early to begin our Wednesday. The southern counties began to see thunderstorms fire up as the later lunchtime hours came on. A few more scattered storms may pop up around the region later this evening, however we likely will not see them as widespread as they were at this time yesterday. Any storms could still have some heavy rain, small hail, relatively strong wind gusts, and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s and upper 70s through the evening hours.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS 42

Police turn over controversial video from Georgia TikTok influencer

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) — Law enforcement have turned over a TikTok video allegedly depicting a woman exposing herself to two boys in Georgia. The video shows Kylie Strickland, an influencer who has over 60,000 followers on TikTok, exposing her breasts to two underage boys in a pool. The video has sparked emotion from thousands of […]
PIKE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

People celebrate Amateur Radio week during field day in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Central Georgia Amateur Radio Club and Middle Georgia Radio Association held their annual Field Day in Warner Robins on Saturday. The event started at 2 p.m. at Central Baptist Church on Lake Joy Road. The annual event kicks off a week long Amateur Radio...
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy