ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

UPDATE: Flood wins against Pansing Brooks in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District special election

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2qs6_0gP11n3p00

NEBRASKA (KMTV) — Update: 06/28/2022 10:30p.m.

Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.

Flood beat Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in the state’s Republican-leaning 1st District, which includes Lincoln and dozens of smaller, mostly conservative towns in eastern Nebraska.

Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, will serve the rest of what would have been Fortenberry’s ninth term. He’ll be a strong favorite to win a new term in November when he faces Pansing Brooks again in the general election.

Both candidates were nominated by their parties’ leaders in April to run in the special election. The next month, Nebraska primary voters picked them to run in the general election.

But as more details of the case became public, Fortenberry quickly lost support among top Nebraska Republicans. Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman dealt him a major blow when they endorsed Flood.

Flood stayed mostly positive throughout the campaign, airing several lighthearted ads, including one where he described himself as a conservative “ nerd ” who would get things done in Washington.

With nearly 108,000 votes reported, Sen. Mike Flood leads the race at 52% with 56,085 votes so far.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks follows behind at 47% with 51,662 total votes.

PREVIOUS

Voting was underway on Tuesday for the first special election in Nebraska in 70 years.

After former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry was convicted on three felony counts, including lying to federal investigators, State Sen. Mike Flood and State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks are vying to replace him in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

Reporter Alex Whitney was live at the Flood campaign headquarters and reporter Jon Kipper was at the Pansing Brooks headquarters as they awaited the results of the special election.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 4

Related
Sioux City Journal

Ricketts says Nebraska schools should consider allowing 'religious accommodation'

Gov. Pete Ricketts voiced support for allowing more faith-based practices in Nebraska schools during an event Wednesday celebrating Religious Freedom Week. Ricketts' comments came in response to a question regarding a tweet by Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and Columbus hog producer. Ricketts, who cannot run for reelection because of term limits, has strongly supported Pillen's campaign for governor.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Washington State
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Abortion rights advocates in Nebraska sound off

An Omaha man accused of child sex trafficking is behind bars. A nonprofit organization in western Douglas County is celebrating its growth Thursday. Omaha fire is investigating a fire that heavily damaged a home near downtown. Abortion rights advocates in Nebraska sound off. Updated: 6 hours ago. Nebraskans are watching...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Dave Heineman
wnax.com

Mike Flood Wins Nebraska Special Election

Nebraska State Senator Mike Flood of Norfolk has won a special election to replace former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry in the US House. Fortenberry was convicted of charges that he lied to FBI agents over campaign donations. Flood defeated democrat Senator Patty Pansing-Brooks of Lincoln in the First District Race, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCCI.com

Here are all of Iowa’s new laws starting July 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s 2022 legislative session was packed full of alterations and expansions to state law. From bottle returns to gun legislation, KCCI has broken down some of the most important decisions made. The following bills passed by the Iowa legislature go into effect on July...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democratic#The Nebraska Legislature#Republicans
iheart.com

Five Nebraska state recreation areas will allow fireworks on July 4th

(Undated) -- Visitors to five state recreation areas will be allowed to touch off fireworks on July 4. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urges the areas that will permit fireworks from 8 a.m. until midnight on July 4 are Branched Oak, Fort Kearny, Memphis, Pawnee and Wagon Train. The commission says signs at recreation areas will point the way to designated fireworks sites, and boundaries will be clearly marked. Use of fireworks elsewhere in state areas or at other times is prohibited.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Exclusive DC Bureau: How we got to a special election in Nebraska

Summer heat returns Wednesday as highs climb back into the middle 90s. Firefighters say two adults were treated at the scene for minor burns after an early morning fire in Bellevue Tuesday. 6 On Your Side: 4th of July fireworks & eye safety. Updated: 13 hours ago. It's a tradition...
BELLEVUE, NE
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
BOONE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
North Platte Telegraph

Five submit applications to fill district court judge vacancy in Nebraska's 11th Judicial District

Five individuals have submitted applications to fill the district court judge vacancy in Nebraska’s 11th Judicial District. Shane M. Cochran, Chawnta M. Durham, Joel B. Jay, Michael L. Nozicka and Cindy R. Volkmer are all in consideration for appointment to replace Richard Birch, who stepped down at the end of May after serving 10½ years on the bench.
NEBRASKA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Attorney General Refusing to Represent the State in Abortion Case

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa's Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general's requests to join multistate lawsuits, under an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state's involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies. Iowa Attorney General Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval before he would join multistate lawsuits.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
IOWA STATE
ESPN 99.1

South Dakota's Deadliest Highway

In South Dakota, US Highway 18 takes the unfortunate title. There have been 48 crashes on US Highway 18 that have claimed 55 lives. This historic highway crosses South Dakota and takes the traveler on a scenic route from Canton, winding its way to Pickstown, and the Fort Randall Dam, through Rosebud, skirting the southern Badlands, and into the Black Hills. Keep heading west and you'll eventually roll through Hot Springs and on into Wyoming.
TRAFFIC
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy