Wife of alleged NYC duck sauce killer Glenn Hirsch is being ‘squeezed’ for info: lawyer

By Joe Marino, Tina Moore
 2 days ago

The lawyer for the wife of the customer charged with killing a Queens Chinese food delivery man over duck sauce claimed his client was being “squeezed” for information on her hubby after her arrest for having guns in her home.

Lawyer Mark Bederow wrote a letter to the Queens District Attorney’s Office complaining about the treatment of Dorothy Hirsch — who was charged after eight guns were found in her home — and calling her $150,000 bail “astronomical.”

“We are deeply concerned that your office is abusing various provisions of the penal law and criminal procedure law in hopes of ‘squeezing’ Ms. Hirsch into cooperating against her husband,” Bederow wrote in a letter to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Bederow described the wife as a registered nurse who voluntarily surrendered to police — two days after her husband Glenn Hirsch was charged in the April 30 shooting death of Zhiwen Yan, a food delivery worker.

He said he wasn’t sure how much she put up to earn her release.

The couple lived separately in part because of the husband’s known hoarding and cops found eight guns in a closet at her home that police said was used by the husband.

Dorothy Hirsch was arrested for weapons charges after authorities seized 8 handguns at her house.

“The DA’s own press release admits that this closet was used by her husband and contained his things-and guns,” Bederow said. “To seek her lengthy incarceration in hopes of coercing her to cooperate in this manner is outrageous.”

The two still had a relationship despite not living together, police sources have said.

“The firearms seized from Ms. Hirsch’s residence were wrapped in sealed plastic bags which were stored inside large boxes and large black, kitchen-style trash bags,” the letter states. “These boxes and garbage bags, in turn, were crammed into one cluttered closet, consistent with the storage method used by Glenn Hirsch….”

The Queens District Attorney’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

