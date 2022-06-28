ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Family of Marion County murder victim offering $50,000 reward for information

 2 days ago
SALEM, Ore. — It's been 10 months since 26-year-old Travis Juetten was stabbed to death in rural Marion County, but his family feels no closer to finding answers about what happened. The incident happened at Juetten's home at Northeast Hazelgreen Road and Howell Prairie Road on Aug. 13...

KGW

Eugene woman attacked with acid for third time since March

EUGENE, Ore. — A Eugene, Oregon, woman who had acid thrown on her while walking her dog in March has been the target of two additional acid attacks at her home, believed to be committed by the same person, according to the Eugene Police Department. The Eugene Police Department...
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

2 arrested; police seize multiple guns, narcotics and more than $11,000

EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police arrested two people Thursday following a narcotics and firearms search warrant. Police said SWAT, the Street Crimes Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Drone team performed the search warrant at 3272 Kevington Avenue an 2177 W. 7th Place. According to police, the Street Crimes Unit received multiple...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal 99E, Marion Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic, operated by a 17-year-old male of Woodburn, passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle, operated by Jamil Nester (52) of Woodburn. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to rest in the southbound ditch. A 13-year-old male was ejected during the collision. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old and Nester were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 7 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Fire Department, Woodburn Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Police Department and ODOT. The investigation into this crash in on-going.
WOODBURN, OR
clayconews.com

MISSING SWIMMER IN OREGON IDENTIFIED, NOT LOCATED AFTER ADDITIONAL SEARCHES

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the river. Multnomah County, OR (Last update, June 27, 2022) - On Monday, June 27, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit and Dive Team performed additional searches for the swimmer that went missing on Sunday evening near the western edge of Lemon Island in the Columbia River.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

13-year-old boy dies in crash on Hwy 99E near Woodburn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Woodburn Tuesday evening. Just after 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 33. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to a rest in a ditch.
WOODBURN, OR
oregontoday.net

Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge, June 29

A 51-year old male wanted on an Attempted Murder charge in Coos Bay, was arrested by Law Enforcement Officers in Eugene after he jumped into the Willamette River Monday, June 27. Leslie Clarence Bennett III was already under surveillance when they attempted to contact him in the River Road area of Eugene shortly after 2 p.m. He reportedly jumped into the nearby river and swam downstream to an island. Shortly after 4 p.m., Bennett was taken into custody near Ayers Road, evaluated by medics and then released to police. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 27, was wanted on two-counts Attempted Murder II, four-counts Kidnapping I, Burglary I, four-counts of Coercion, two-counts of Menacing, three-counts of Strangulation, four-counts Assault IV, Assault II, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering with a Witness, Endangering a Person Protected by Family Abuse Prevention Act Restraining Order, additional charges of 39-counts of Violation of Restraining Order, “awaiting extradition from Eugene.”
