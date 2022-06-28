Family of Marion County murder victim offering $50,000 reward for information
SALEM, Ore. — It's been 10 months since 26-year-old Travis Juetten was stabbed to death in rural Marion County, but his family feels no closer to finding answers about what happened. The incident happened at Juetten's home at Northeast Hazelgreen Road and Howell Prairie Road on Aug. 13...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- New, disturbing details are coming to light about a Eugene woman who was recently caught on camera appearing to shove an object into a disabled young man's ear earlier this month. Further investigation revealed at least three additional incidents during the last two years involving Jennifer Mast,...
PORTLAND, Ore. — There was a long line of houseless individuals looking for lunch at Blanchet House in Portland's Old Town neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Noticeably absent from the line was a Portland resident who goes by the name Scotty. "We knew Scotty well, not only because he came...
EUGENE, Ore. — A Eugene, Oregon, woman who had acid thrown on her while walking her dog in March has been the target of two additional acid attacks at her home, believed to be committed by the same person, according to the Eugene Police Department. The Eugene Police Department...
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- After a truck and trailer containing medical supplies for cattle were stolen from a property in the 91,000 block of N. Coburg Road near Coburg, deputies from the Lane County Sheriff's Office are asking the public to keep an eye out. This happened at the Brownsville...
EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police arrested two people Thursday following a narcotics and firearms search warrant. Police said SWAT, the Street Crimes Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Drone team performed the search warrant at 3272 Kevington Avenue an 2177 W. 7th Place. According to police, the Street Crimes Unit received multiple...
On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic, operated by a 17-year-old male of Woodburn, passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle, operated by Jamil Nester (52) of Woodburn. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to rest in the southbound ditch. A 13-year-old male was ejected during the collision. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old and Nester were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 7 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Fire Department, Woodburn Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Police Department and ODOT. The investigation into this crash in on-going.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Those who knew and loved Kevin McDowell said he was a light and lived his life in a way that always uplifted others. “Eloquent, loving, giving, patient, he was, as he would say, ‘Mom it’s everything, it’s all love,’” Rhonda Jackson, Kevin’s mom, said.
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the river. Multnomah County, OR (Last update, June 27, 2022) - On Monday, June 27, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit and Dive Team performed additional searches for the swimmer that went missing on Sunday evening near the western edge of Lemon Island in the Columbia River.
Dozens of police officers are on the scene in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood after two suspects reportedly shoplifted a Washington Sportsman's Warehouse store then fled the scene, according to Cowlitz County police.
GRESHAM, Ore. — An enforcement mission in east Multnomah County in response to a dramatic rise in violent crimes led to 57 traffic stops. Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies and Gresham Police focused on problem areas of east of 162nd Avenue to reduce reckless and impaired driving, locate and recover stolen vehicles.
A GoFundMe account has now been set up to help pay for funeral costs of the man who heroically jumped into the Columbia River to save a woman who was struggling in the water Sunday evening.
A 51-year old male wanted on an Attempted Murder charge in Coos Bay, was arrested by Law Enforcement Officers in Eugene after he jumped into the Willamette River Monday, June 27. Leslie Clarence Bennett III was already under surveillance when they attempted to contact him in the River Road area of Eugene shortly after 2 p.m. He reportedly jumped into the nearby river and swam downstream to an island. Shortly after 4 p.m., Bennett was taken into custody near Ayers Road, evaluated by medics and then released to police. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 27, was wanted on two-counts Attempted Murder II, four-counts Kidnapping I, Burglary I, four-counts of Coercion, two-counts of Menacing, three-counts of Strangulation, four-counts Assault IV, Assault II, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering with a Witness, Endangering a Person Protected by Family Abuse Prevention Act Restraining Order, additional charges of 39-counts of Violation of Restraining Order, “awaiting extradition from Eugene.”
