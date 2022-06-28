ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Lawsuit filed challenging Mississippi’s abortion trigger law

By Richard Lake
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQQmD_0gP0zDRp00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Center for Justice has filed a lawsuit in an effort to prolong the abortion rights battle in Mississippi.

Abortion rights activists hope they’ve found a saving grace through a 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court decision.

P ro-choice Mississippi v. Fordice argues that the Mississippi Constitution granted abortion rights given the right of privacy in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Center for Justice has filed suit using this state supreme court decision to prove that the banning of abortions goes against the Mississippi constitution.

Hinds County judges recuse themselves from abortion lawsuit challenging ‘trigger law’

Jackson Women’s Health Organization outlined their hope with the lawsuit.

“We hope that the Mississippi state courts are going to rely on and follow that decision from 24 years ago holding that the Mississippi Constitution protects the right to an abortion independent of the federal constitution and that they would prevent the trigger law from going into effect that otherwise would outlaw abortion almost entirely as of July 7,” said Jackson Women’s Health Organization Attorney Rob McDuff.

While the lawsuit has the backing of state supreme court precedent, their chances of success in a post-Roe America could be slim.

With only nine days left for the Pink House to legally operate, time is of the essence.

The process for the lawsuit will start with a hearing in front of a trial court judge which is expected in a few days, according to McDuff.

If ruled against, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization can then appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court and begin to argue their case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WATN Local Memphis

Here are new Mississippi laws going into effect July 1

JACKSON, Miss — Several new laws take effect in Mississippi on Friday, which is also the first day of the new state budget year. In the new budget year, teachers will receive raises that average about $5,100, and assistant teachers will receive $2,000. Mississippi's average teacher salary in 2019-20 was $46,843, according to the Southern Regional Education Board. The national average was $64,133.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi new laws: Tax cut, teacher pay raise, state song

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Several new laws take effect in Mississippi on Friday, which is also the first day of the new state budget year. TEACHER PAY In the new budget year, teachers will receive raises that average about $5,100, and assistant teachers will receive $2,000. Mississippi’s average teacher salary in 2019-20 was $46,843, according to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#State Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Mississippi Supreme Court#The Pink House
WAPT

Mississippi doctor alleviates concerns about treatment in wake of abortion ruling

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Medical Association is aware that there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding last week's landmarkU.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended federal abortion rights. But they say women should relax and remember the confidential patient-physician relationship won't be broken, no matter what happens. "What I...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Advocates condemn killing of Mississippi transgender woman

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — LGBTQ advocates say the recent fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Black transgender woman along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast reflects a disturbing pattern of violence against an already marginalized group. According to the Human Rights Campaign, Shawmaynè Giselle Marie’s death on June 21 is at least the 18th violent killing of a transgender or gender-nonconforming […]
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

What to do for the 4th of July in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On the 4th of July, Mississippians will be hosting fireworks displays and festivities across the state. The federal holiday is observed to celebrate the signing of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. A number of events will take place around Mississippi to celebrate. Central Mississippi: Mississippi’s Championship Hot […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi will ban abortion beginning in July

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Abortion will soon be illegal in Mississippi, with only two exceptions. The Mississippi Legislature passed what is known as a “Trigger Law” in 2007. This law will take effect ten days following the state Attorney General’s posting in the Mississippi Administrative Bulletin. That...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Dem. Johnny Dupree reacts to Mike Ezell win in GOP primary win

Mike Ezell secures GOP spot on the ballot for November’s general election. It was quite a night for Mike Ezell as he defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in the GOP Primary Runoff on Tuesday. Palazzo continues to serve Mississippi; term ends Jan. 2023. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Rep. Steven...
HATTIESBURG, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi teachers to receive pay increase in July

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Teachers in Mississippi will see a larger paycheck starting next month. The new budget year starts Friday, which happens to be the first day of July. This past legislative session lawmakers passed a teacher pay raise. Teachers will receive, on average, a $5,100 increase. Assistant teachers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi’s only abortion clinic files a lawsuit against the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s only abortion clinic files a lawsuit against the state, as the state moves forward with practically banning the practice. Mississippi’s “Trigger Law”, passed in 2007, will take effect ten days following the state Attorney General’s posting in the Mississippi Administrative Bulletin.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi U.S. Senator issues Fourth of July celebration statement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) issued the following statement in advance of Mississippians joining their fellow Americans in celebrating the nation’s 246th birthday: “As Americans gather to celebrate Independence Day, it cannot be ignored that our nation faces many challenges. “Our struggling economy and sharp political climate certainly takes its toll […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Which photo IDs are allowed for Mississippi voters?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When Mississippians head to the polls, it’s important for them to know what to bring in order to cast their ballots. According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, the following IDs are accepted: A driver’s license A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Two Mississippi men sentenced on exploitation charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, June 29, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced two recent sentencings, one in a case involving the exploitation of a vulnerable adult and the other in a case involving the possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). On June 20, Joseph Scott Crosby, of Ethel, was sentenced to 40 years in […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy