Roe v. Wade: Dayton City Commission to consider ways to decriminalize abortions, Mayor Mims says

 2 days ago
DAYTON — The Dayton City Commission is considering taking steps to decriminalize abortions, Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said Tuesday evening, and the members are planning to discuss the issue when they meet in general session Wednesday.

>> Kroger among companies offering to pay out-of-state travel costs for workers seeking abortions

City administration is studying what can be done to decriminalize any act associated with a woman and her family who feels the need to move in that direction relative to abortion, Mims told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek.

Mayors in several cities have announced new policies to ensure city employees and their families have access to medical care, in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Dayton City Commission’s resolution would not necessarily mark a change in policy, Mayor Mims said.

“What it is is just saying that we are just not going to find a way to make that a criminal offense if someone chooses to do that. What we’re doing relative to transportation and other things, we’re looking into what we can do and so we move from that perspective, particular direction when the time comes.”

>> Cincinnati proposes covering costs for workers’ out-of-state abortions

Mims said, “whatever a mother, her doctor, and her husband feel that they should do to make sure that we don’t criminalize those activities.”

Mims said he’s not sure what the commission’s resolution would look like.

“I want [News Center 7 viewers] to know how much we’re concerned about what’s happening here in the city, what’s happening with different families and that we’re here to do everything we can to support families,” the mayor said.

>> U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v, Wade: What it means for Ohio

Ohio’s “Heartbeat Bill” is now the law in the Buckeye state, state Attorney General Dave Yost announced in the hours following the high court’s ruling on Roe. Ohio’s “Heartbeat Bill” outlaws abortions after six weeks, which is after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

But Tom Hagel, University of Dayton professor of law, and acting judge said the city cannot trump state law like the Heartbeat Law.

“I quite frankly don’t know what he’s got in mind,” Hagel said.

This leaves questions as to how exactly the city plans to pull off the decriminalization.

“The bottom line is that once the state legislature passes a statute dealing with abortion, whether it is a civil statute dealing with it or statutes that create a criminal offense... a municipality cannot trump that statute,” Hagel explained.

News Center 7 looked at the agenda for the June 29 meeting and did not see the resolution there.

A city spokesperson said the resolution is not ready yet.

Related
Dayton commissioners pass resolution to deprioritize enforcement of abortion laws

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton City Commission unanimously passed an informal resolution Wednesday that states the city won't prioritize the enforcement of abortion laws. Dayton city commissioners believe the state's six-week abortion pan with disproportionately affect underserved communities and women of color. The commission called it a good "first...
Ohio Mayor announces that they are fighting back for women's rights

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval took to the steps of City Hall on Monday morning to announce new city policies that will protect Cincinnatians. The announcement went viral on social media, specifically on the mayor’s TikTok, with Pureval stating, “Cincinnati and its local government profoundly, unabashedly, and unequivocally support a woman’s right to […]
"Did not serve a proper public purpose;" Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority officials fined

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority officials were issued a $966 recovery Thursday due for late fees on bills paid after their due dates. The current and former Authority directors received fines after an audit of the 2021 fiscal year, as the inquiry discovered 20 late fees made to vendors in response to past-due payments.
Driver exam station returning to Preble County

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted last week announced the closed driver examination office in Eaton will soon reopen under a new pilot 3rd Party Driver Examination program. Preble County’s exam station has been closed since June 2020. In a press conference last week,...
What a $200K home looks like in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People are still buying homes in Dayton, even as the average sale price for a Miami Valley home continues to rise. According to Dayton REALTORS, the average sale price jumped by 12 percent this year. For prospective buyers in the Dayton area, here is a list of ten homes sold in […]
Splash pad down in Huber Heights: Where else to go

According to the City of Huber Heights Facebook page, the splash pad was forced to close after a water line broke. The splash pad will continue to be unusable until the required repairs are made. At this time, it is unknown when the splash pad will be up and running again.
Ohio woman accused of padlocking children in apartment

NORWOOD, Ohio — An Ohio woman is accused of padlocking children in an apartment from the outside, according to court documents. Nicole Jones, 29, of Norwood, faces two counts of child endangerment, WKRC-TV reported. According to Hamilton County court documents, a caseworker visited the Norwood apartment for an unannounced...
I Love Dayton: Dayton Woman's Club houses rich history

The Dayton Woman's Club is located at 225 North Ludlow Street. The house was built in the 1800s; the club dates back to 1916. It was first started with the help of John Patterson's sister Julia, who opened a place where women could gather, network, and improve the community.
Ohio's next state park, near Xenia, to help tell story of Shawnee tribes

Ohio’s 76th state park, located north of Xenia, will enable Ohio’s Indigenous peoples to tell their own stories. Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources broke ground on Great Council State Park, which will feature a 12,000-square-foot interpretive center with an architectural design based on a council house historically used by the Shawnee tribes.
Signs point to economic growth here

New development and expansion are signs of progress in Clinton County, especially in the Wilmington area. In the past year and we have seen, and are seeing, these forward-looking moves:. All-suites hotel opens here. Towneplace Suites by Marriott celebrated its grand opening in October in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County...
Ground broken on new state park in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Xenia will be the location for the 76th state park honoring the history of one of the oldest Native American settlements in Greene County. The birthplace of Shawnee Indian Chief Tecumseh, Xenia is an area that saw a peak Shawnee Indian population of 1100 people and was the site of a groundbreaking […]
