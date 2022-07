Citizens are making their voices heard and casting their ballots by person, car, motorcycle, and even bicycle for the Colorado June Primary 2022. Because most of the current elected officials are Democrats, most of the politicians competing for your vote are on the republican side which also has two sides; the moderate and the far right. Supporters of conspiracies about the outcome of the last presidential election, help determine who’s who. Here are the most contentious races.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO