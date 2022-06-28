ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Clinton HS Student wins MS Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year

By Blake Levine
 2 days ago

CLINTON, MS- A Clinton High School student has won Mississippi Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year.

Arrows’ Luke Hopkins won the prestigious award by leading his Clinton team to the 6A State Title, scoring the only goal in the championship, and scoring 11 goals on the season.

Hopkins will play soccer at Pearl River Community College next season.

