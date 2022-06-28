ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, AR

Hundreds gather to honor fallen Officer Jeremiah Story

By Rylie Birdwell
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17J6dB_0gP0yYm300

PERRYVILLE, Ark. – Hundreds gathered Tuesday for the funeral of fallen officer Jeremiah Story at Perryville First Baptist Church.

Members of the Arkansas National Guard, various police departments across the state, with even Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in attendance.

Perry County detention officer laid to rest

The service began with a prayer and Jeremiah’s favorite song, The Scarlet Purple Robe . Then close family and friends shared their favorite memories of Jeremiah, some even singing a song instead of giving a speech.

One friend and National Guardsmen, Matthew Cotner, shared stories of him and Jeremiah when in JROTC training.

A coworker of Perry County officer shares her favorite memories of him

He said that Jeremiah had injured his feet, and was instructed to stay off of them. Despite those instructions, he said Jeremiah was running around filling up everybody’s water bottles.

He said, “You don’t know how hard it is to reprimand somebody for being a good human, but that was Jeremiah. That’s all he wanted to do was help everybody around him no matter what it meant and no matter if it meant him hurting”.

Inmates join community for vigil of killed Perry Co. Detention Officer

After the service was over, police, National Guard, and those who served saluted Officer Story as he was taken to where his family and friends will lay him to rest.

5NEWS

Logan County sheriff's sergeant killed in vehicle crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — Logan County Detention Sergeant Christopher Elliott was killed in a vehicle crash on June 21 while driving on State Highway 10 west of Booneville, the sheriff's office confirmed. Sgt. Elliott was off duty when according to the Arkansas State Police report, the crash happened at...
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
