Forger of grandmother’s checks going to prison after getting new forgery charge

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who forged his own grandmother’s checks and deposited the money into his account is going to prison after his probation is revoked because of another forgery just weeks after he was placed on probation.

Ryan Becker, 33, got two three-year prison sentences, which will be served concurrently, for two counts of forgery of an elderly person.

He pleaded guilty in March 2021, for suspended sentences of five years probation. Less than three weeks later he was charged with forgery again, this time in Archer County.

The forgeries of his grandmother were committed in 2018, totaling $1,558.

A caregiver for the victim said Becker had stolen the checks from her home.

The bank reported that immediately after depositing the checks, Becker went to the ATM machine outside the bank and withdrew the money.

Around this same time, Becker and a woman were also accused of involvement in another check forgery involving a dead man’s account. A woman said nine checks totaling $2,500 belonging to her dead brother and his 78-year-old wife were forged.

Police said they found a video from the Walmart on Lawrence Road that showed Becker cashing one of the forged checks.

Becker has previous convictions for forgery, theft and credit card abuse

