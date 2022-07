Sioux Center, Iowa — Work is underway to replace an old, damaged well with a brand new water well in to supply the community’s use in Sioux Center. Crews began drilling the new deep well during this past week, tapping into a local aquifer more than 300 feet below ground level. This well will replace Sioux Center Municipal Utilities’ Well 14, which had developed a significant hole in the casing, allowing gravel into the well.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO