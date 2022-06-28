ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Celebrate the life of Margo Stratton

By Submitted
Plumas County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Celebration of Life for Margo Patricia Stratton will be held Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Meadow Valley School. She passed away peacefully 3/17/2021 at her home in Quincy, California. She was born to Lowell and Jeanette Bader on 1/18/1934 in San Francisco, California. She...

