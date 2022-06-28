Celebrate the life of Margo Stratton

Editor’s note: The following is the executive summary from the Camp ’70 Western Wildfire Position Paper (Feb. 2022) supplied by Ron Cerruti, a member of the team. The Camp ’70 team, a group of primarily retired professional foresters, attended and graduated with B.S. in Forestry degrees from the University of California School of Forestry in 1972. Some have advanced degrees, including at least one Ph.D. We all attended U.C. Forestry Camp at Meadow Valley, near Quincy, California, during 1970. The team members have various careers in forestry, including government, private industry, urban forestry, teaching, and consulting. Many of the members residing in California hold or have held Registered Professional Forester (RPF) licenses. Camp ’70 Foresters came together in response to the Dixie and Caldor fires in 2021. Our team of former classmates presents the following eight recommendations to combat the western wildfire problem:

QUINCY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO