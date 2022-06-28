ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Metro Transit Police will soon start wearing body cameras

 2 days ago
The Metro Transit Police Department in D.C. will soon have a new addition to their uniforms. The department is expected to add body cameras after receiving a grant from the Department of Justice to incorporate the body-worn camera program as part of...

WUSA9

Virginia facing snowplow driver shortage, audit says

FAIRFAX, Va. — Virginia commuters beware: a problem is afoot on the roads of the Commonwealth. This winter season may be a tough one to drive through if the roads can't quickly be cleared - which could be the reality if the state doesn't hire more snowplow drivers. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Marijuana, facial recognition, other laws now in effect in Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Most of the legislation passed earlier this year by the divided Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will take effect Friday. That includes measures that lifted a sweeping ban on facial recognition technology, expanded hunting on public lands, and added...
VIRGINIA STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH IN MARYLAND ON INTERSTATE 95

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD (June 30, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Harford County. Shortly before 6:10 P.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to a four-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 North in Havre de Grace, Maryland.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Maryland

Law enforcement agencies are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a teen who has been missing for more than a week in Maryland. In Allegany County, the Cumberland Police Department issued an alert for 14-year-old Takota Rayne Stephens, who has not been seen since Thursday, June 16.
CUMBERLAND, MD
dcwitness.org

Homicide Defendant Refuses to Stay in Hearing, Demands New Attorneys

A homicide defendant refused to proceed with a June 27 status conference unless the judge agreed to appoint him new attorneys. Daryl Thompson, also known as Darryl Tompkims, is indicted on 14 charges, including two counts of first-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a license outside of a home or business, obstructing justice and threat to kidnap or injure a person for his alleged roles in the deaths of Edward Roberts Jr. and Tyler McEachern. Roberts, 29, was fatally shot on the 3500 block of 14th Street, NW, on July 30, 2016. McEarchern, 23, was fatally shot on the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, SE, on Aug. 29, 2016.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Murder Conviction Reinstated For Maryland Man Accused Of Killing High Schoolers

The Maryland Court of Appeals has reinstated a murder conviction for a man who helped kill two high school students, authorities say. Rony Galicia, 30, of Boyds, was involved in the murder of Shadj Ali Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberoy, 18, the night before their graduation from Northwest High in June 2017, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Offering Additional Incentives To Employees Who Serve As Election Judges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State employees will get additional leave time if they work as election judges during the primary and general elections, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Employees who staff polling places on the July 19 primary, which is not a state holiday, or any early voting location will receive 16 hours of administrative leave for each day of service, the governor said. For the first time, contractors are also eligible. Election Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is a state holiday. Employees will receive pay and an additional eight hours of administrative leave for working as a judge. Contractors are eligible for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland Reinstates Murder Conviction For Boyds Man Who Helped Kill Two Northwest High School Students

On Monday the Maryland Court of Appeals handed down its opinion in the case of Rony Galicia, 30, of Boyds, MD. Galicia was convicted in November 2018 of murdering two Northwest High School students in Montgomery Village on June 5, 2017. That conviction was overturned in January 2021 and remanded to Montgomery County Circuit Court. This now reinstates Galicia’s convictions on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of first-degree felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and armed robbery.
BOYDS, MD
