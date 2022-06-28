Metro Transit Police will soon start wearing body cameras

A homicide defendant refused to proceed with a June 27 status conference unless the judge agreed to appoint him new attorneys. Daryl Thompson, also known as Darryl Tompkims, is indicted on 14 charges, including two counts of first-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a license outside of a home or business, obstructing justice and threat to kidnap or injure a person for his alleged roles in the deaths of Edward Roberts Jr. and Tyler McEachern. Roberts, 29, was fatally shot on the 3500 block of 14th Street, NW, on July 30, 2016. McEarchern, 23, was fatally shot on the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, SE, on Aug. 29, 2016.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO