NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller stepping down

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD’s head of Intelligence and Counterterrorism is stepping down, police officials confirmed Tuesday.

John Miller became the NYPD’s counterterrorism chief in 2013. Before that, he had a stint at CBS. Miller also worked as a chief spokesman for the NYPD under Bill Bratton in 1990s. He served as New York City deputy police commissioner from 1994-95.

“John Miller is a remarkable figure with deep insight into the worlds of counterterrorism, intelligence-gathering and, of course, broadcast journalism,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. “Over the years, his vast experience with information-sharing and interagency cooperation has taught him, better than most, how to move seamlessly between the realms of policy and public affairs. I join the women and men of the New York City Police Department in thanking John for his 19 years of service to the public – much of it with the NYPD. He has been invaluable over these past six months. I wish him the very best on the next chapter of his story.”

