GALLUP, N.M. — The Navajo Nation is the first tribe in the country to get a special accreditation to help veterans. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough visited Gallup on Tuesday. During his visit, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, U.S. Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez, among other elected officials, announced that the Navajo Nation Veterans Administation is the first tribal nation to meet the criteria and standards to allow veteran service officers on the reservation to help veterans with benefit and pension claims.

GALLUP, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO