Hillsborough County, FL

Some Hillsborough parents not on board with new school bus tracking app

By Kellie Cowan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - Every year school districts across the Bay Area struggle to get students to school on time. To help parents and students plan around the delays, Hillsborough County Public Schools will roll out new technology this Fall that allows parents to track their child's bus using the Here Comes...

Monarch Serenity
2d ago

I have to agree. In this day and age, that's a dangerous thing to do. They're putting those children in harm's way. Also, now that it's been publicized, how many offenders and predators are going to get the app and hack away?

Concerns over school bus tracking apps

Every year, school districts across the Bay Area struggle to get students to school on time. To help parents and students plan around the delays, Hillsborough's school district will roll out new technology this Fall that allows parents to track their child's bus in real-time.
Giant African land snail found in Pasco County

The Giant African land snail that officials said was eradicated from Florida last year was found in New Port Richey. They are considered to be one of the most damaging snails in the world. They are an invasive species that are a threat to plants, homes, and people's health.
St. Pete hospitals fight nurse shortage with new incentives

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida hospitals have been struggling with the nursing shortage since the pandemic. Nationwide, there has been a downward trend in nurses and nursing school applicants. ICU nurse Megan Kelley says younger nurses have a learning curve that needs to be addressed so they can succeed...
Plans for 541-Bed Hospital in South Lakeland Rile Neighbors

Some residents around Harrell’s Nursery Road off of County Road 540A are having nightmares about screaming ambulance sirens, hovering helicopters and the traffic back-up of nearly 400 cars a hospital shift change could bring. That’s because Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, one of the largest hospital chains in the country, is...
Child critical after apparent lightning strike in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A child was listed in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a suspected lightning strike. Hillsborough Fire and Rescue said it happened just after 4 p.m. around the Williams Park boat ramp in Riverview. Spectrum Bay News 9 Chief Meteorologist Mike Clay said storms had been slowly...
Gov. DeSantis expands eligibility for Bright Futures scholarships

TAMPA - Florida high school students applying for the state's college and vocational school scholarship program will be able to substitute paid work experience for volunteering under a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday. Students who apply for the Bright Futures program starting in the next school year will be able to fulfill the volunteer requirement by working 100 hours. During a bill signing ceremony at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, DeSantis said the change will help low-income families whose teenagers need to work. The scholarships are awarded to students who attain high grade=point averages and test scores. They receive various amounts based on what level they achieve. In the 2020-21 school year, the state distributed about $650 million to about 120,000 students - an average of $5,400 each.
Sarasota Police issuing warnings to drivers playing loud music

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new Florida law is pretty clear: Turn down the tunes or face a fine. The state law, which goes into effect July 1, makes it illegal for drivers playing music or other recordings that are loud enough to be plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet, roughly two car lengths away.
