Yvette Nicole Brown and Felicia Day are joining the next chapter of the Walking Dead Universe. Skybound Entertainment, Genvid Entertainment, and Facebook announced on Thursday that Brown and Day will serve as the live-action hosts of The Walking Dead: Last Mile, an interactive storytelling experience driven by fans. Previously revealed as "the next big installment in The Walking Dead franchise," TWD:LM is part game, part interactive television show. The Massively Interactive Live Event — MILE — begins with Brown hosting the first weekly interactive live stream on Monday, July 11, at 4 p.m. PT, exclusively on Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO