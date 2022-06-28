ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wet, chilly spring has dropped drought conditions for Western Washington as summer starts

By Rebecca Stevenson, KOMO News meteorologist
KOMO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Despite the recent three-day heatwave that broiled Western Washington, the long, wet and chilly spring season the region endured has helped move this part of the state out of drought territory as the summer season begins. The U.S. Drought Monitor is a national map released every...

komonews.com

Comments / 1

