MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon is pleased to announce that his office is now accepting applications for the 2022 Citizen Prosecutor Academy. This long-standing program will provide a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in your District Attorney’s Office. The 12-week course will start on August 1, 2022, and conclude with a graduation ceremony for participants on October 24, 2022.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO