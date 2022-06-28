ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitamix Summer Sale: Save Up to $100 On the Best Vitamix Blenders

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVitamix kicked off its Summer Savings Event ahead of Fourth July and the deals are hard to resist. For a limited time,...

www.etonline.com

The Kitchn

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Fourth of July Sale Includes Huge Deals on Keurig, Staub, Roomba, and More Top Brands

With the long 4th of July weekend come tons of incredible sales on amazing goods for your home and kitchen — and we’re highlighting the best of the best for you to shop. While we’ve already scoured stellar deals at editor-favorite retailers like Williams Sonoma and Macy’s, as well as top kitchen brands including Le Creuset and Misen, we’re here to bring even more amazing deals to your attention with the Bed Bath & Beyond 4th of July sale!
ETOnline.com

The Best Walmart Tech Deals To Shop for 4th of July

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get great tech deals from Walmart! For the 4th of July, you can score tons of discounts on electronics and tech items with the retailer's Deals for Days. Walmart's Deals for Days features big markdowns and discount items from top brands....
CBS News

The best Amazon coupon deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Did you know that Amazon has a coupon page? Amazon's coupon page lists all the most popular coupons and best...
Apartment Therapy

Macy’s Fourth of July Sale Is Full of Editor-Favorite Bedding, Vacuums and Bath Towels

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The best occasion for a sale is, well, any occasion at all! Macy’s continually outdoes themselves by offering big discounts on items for every room of your home, and this year’s 4th of July sale has some seriously competitive price drops. Your bedroom, kitchen, living room — and even your closet! — will thank you.
Money

Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals: Here's What Shoppers Can Expect

Amazon announced that Prime Day — its annual midsummer version of Black Friday — is returning to its traditional July time slot after two years of moving the sales event due to pandemic disruptions. Amazon Prime Day is eagerly awaited every year by deal seekers hoping to score...
ETOnline.com

Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Tory Burch Sandals, Bags & More

Summer is here and if clearing out the cobwebs from spring cleaning means you made room for a new Tory Burch handbag or sandals, that's some spring cleaning we can get behind. When we're shopping for new purses, there are two words that get us to stop and shop: deal and designer and you can find both at Amazon with early Prime Day deals! Right now, you can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, shoes and accessories to shop with Amazon Prime Day deals, so we picked out some of our favorite early deals to pass on to you.
AOL Corp

Cue the fireworks! Walmart just dropped its epic 4th of July sale — save up to 60%!

The 4th of July might be a few days away, but retailers across the web just got this party started big time! Yep, holiday weekend sales are already upon us, and it's a smart time to shop for home, electronics and outdoor/summer essentials. One place you need to hit up? Walmart. The retailer just dropped the motherlode of incredible 4th of July discounts, from headphones and vacuums to home goods, and plenty on the fashion and beauty front as well.
Parade

America, Land of the Free Indeed! 20 July 4th Freebies, Discounts and Deals for 2022

The 4th of July is approaching, and there are few better ways to celebrate freedom than with freebies. This Independence Day, if you want to skip hosting a barbecue, you can get free food from some eateries and snag some serious deals on meal kits to whip up something festive and delicious at home and get steep discounts on sweet treats for dessert. Want to skip crowds? You can even enjoy free fireworks at home (where legal, and please use them safely!) and more.
TheDailyBeast

The Best 4th of July Coupon Codes and Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. The 4th of July holiday week is finally upon us, and there will be plenty of fun ways to celebrate our independence with friends and family. Of course, the long holiday weekend also means that there will be a slew of solid deals and coupon codes to take advantage of and save big. Scroll through below to check out the best of the best to shop this week.
EW.com

It's not even Prime Day, but Amazon's best-selling laptop is already on sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still days away — it takes place on July 12 and 13 — but thousands of can't-miss deals have already arrived on the website. The markdowns span just about every product department, with some of the most noteworthy discounts available on top-rated tech from your favorite brands. If you've considered buying a laptop recently, now's the time to do it. Best-selling models from HP, Lenovo, and Acer are on major sale right now, and prices start at just $184 for a touch display Chromebook that one reviewer called the "perfect low-cost option."
People

A $360 Robot Vacuum That Does the Work for You Is Just $105 at Amazon Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Name-brand robot vacuum cleaners can often cost you a few hundred dollars, but you don't have to spend a lot to snag a device that does the work for you. The Zoozee Z50 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 71 percent off at Amazon, and it's just as powerful as competing brands, according to shoppers.
