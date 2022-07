Superfans spread the word about your business and are often your most loyal customers. Here’s how to attract and create them. If you’re struggling to think of new ways to reach customers, you may consider developing a team of brand ambassadors known as “superfans.” Superfans are defined in Superfans: The Easy Way to Stand Out, Grow Your Tribe, and Build a Successful Business as your biggest supporters. These are people who love your brand, service, or product so much that they are willing to promote your business because it’s made such a difference in their lives.

