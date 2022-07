The Los Angeles City Council has given the green light for development firm Palisades to build a major new project in Echo Park. The development, named 1111 Sunset for its address, will include the first skyscrapers in the area between Downtown L.A. and Dodger Stadium, with three buildings at 49, 30 and 17 stories high. On a 5.5-acre site at the former home of the Metropolitan Water District, Palisades will add 737 apartments — 76 of which will be reserved for rent at below-market rates — plus 48,000 square feet of offices, 95,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, and either a 180-room hotel or another 90 rental units.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO