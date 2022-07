BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 1, that Jim Montgomery has been named the 29th head coach of the Boston Bruins. "The Boston Bruins are pleased to introduce Jim Montgomery as the next head coach of the Boston Bruins and welcome Jim, his wife, Emily, and his children, JP, Colin, Ava and Olivia, to the city of Boston," said Sweeney. "Jim has a winning history, and throughout the interview process he conveyed his ability to connect with all types of players while also demanding that his teams play with structure. We are excited for Jim to begin to make his imprint on our team."

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO