Montgomery County defers action on tax break for $38M steel pipe plant in Splendora

Montgomery County commissioners decided not to vote on an item that would have granted a 10-year tax abatement to a proposed steel plant near Splendora. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners declined to vote on a proposed 10-year tax abatement for Husteel America’s planned factory near Splendora, leaving the…
Montgomery County commissioners approved another lease reduction to the Conroe Symphony Orchestra’s current home on Frazier Street, but they hinted at future plans for the building. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners unanimously approved a fourth amendment to a lease agreement with the Conroe Symphony Orchestra at a…
Montgomery County is not ready to declare a burn ban ahead of the Fourth of July weekend despite dry conditions and lack of rainfall, according to Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County is not ready to declare a burn ban ahead o Fourth of…
Declaration Church will be located on 86 acres off Riley Fuzzel Road. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Predevelopment has started on Declaration Church’s new building on Riley Fuzzel Road. According to Joe McShane, director of business and projects for the church, Declaration Church is developing a total of 86 acres, with 11 acres reserved for commercial development.
*Homebound (unable to leave home without assistance) *Living in Montgomery County, TX. If you fit these criteria, visit this page and follow the instructions to be considered for MOW’s service:. www.mowmc.org/progra ms/meals-on-wheels-m eal-delivery/. Original Article: https://www.thewoodlandstx.com/msg/news.php?news_id=367811.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon is pleased to announce that his office is now accepting applications for the 2022 Citizen Prosecutor Academy. This long-standing program will provide a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in your District Attorney’s Office. The 12-week course will start on August 1, 2022, and conclude with a graduation ceremony for participants on October 24, 2022.
CONROE, TX — The 4th Annual Fall Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is the only event of its kind in the Greater Montgomery County area featuring several special guest appearances and over 100 exhibitors with the latest in-home products and home improvement contractor services on the market. Get…
The Your Neighborhood Farmers Market Association (YNFMA), a nonprofit backed by the Texas Department of Agriculture, is opening its newest market Thursday in The Energy Corridor District. The grand opening, starting at 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Eldridge Parkway and Briar Forest Drive, will feature live music, the Fredericksburg...
Charles Marling, CFO and Treasurer Woodforest Charitable Foundation (WCF); Robert Marling, WCF President; Kim Marling, WCF Executive Vice President; Victoria Constance, MSPH, Ph.D., Executive Director of Children’s Safe Harbor; Taylor Dio, WCF Board Director; and George Sowers, WCF Board Director. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Demonstrating its heart for the…
Accessing competent medical care just got a little easier for the residents of Plum Grove and Colony Ridge communities with the grand opening of the fifth Health Center of Southeast Texas clinic. Located at 871 CR 3549, the clinic is staffed and ready to welcome patients in need of care.
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe and Montgomery area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
A pursuit initiated in East Montgomery County by Precinct 4 Constables has just ended on Telge Road in West Harris County. During the pursuit, the suspect called the dispatcher and stated that he was not stopping. The suspect was wanted for…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/high-speed-pursuit-ends-in-harris-county/
In a 2-1 vote, the Montgomery City Council accepted the resignation of Municipal Judge Robert Rosenquist and appointed Chad Peace to the bench. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-appoints-new-municipal-judge-17274658.php.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has issued a burn ban days before the July 4th holiday. Hidalgo took to Twitter to announce the ban with the following:. A burn ban is now in effect in Harris County. We’re at risk of wildfires with a drought index...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-01-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 6-28-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Sysco Corporation (SYY), a food service distributor that was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, filed a lawsuit in the Houston Federal Court on Friday, June 24, 2022. The complaint accuses some of the world’s largest meat companies of conspiring to inflate the price of wholesale beef in the United States as early as 2015.
Paige Ashbaugh was also in Montgomery County Precinct 5 Judge Masdens Court on Wednesday on another unrelated bite case. On June 17, 2022, her daughter was with her dad. As he came home his roommate’s pit bull snapped on her in the face c…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/judge-orders-dog-put-down-in-another-bite-case/
IN SHELTER – A369021. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 06/29/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-today-06-29-22/
Comments / 0