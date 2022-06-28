ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing North Carolina man's boat found in islands near Portugal

By Bradford Betz
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boat of a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier who has been missing since November washed ashore in the Azores Islands near Portugal last week, thousands of miles where it was last seen in North Carolina. Authorities in the Azores said a boat registered to 44-year-old Joseph Matthew...

