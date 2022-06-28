Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-03 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Elko County; Northern Nye County - Mojave; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties Trough of low pressure to bring gusty winds through the weekend .A low pressure trough impacting the west Coast will bring gusty winds to portions of the state over the weekend. The winds and low humidity will allow for critical fire weather conditions to develop Saturday and Sunday for portions of central and eastern Nevada. Little to no rain is expected. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425, 426, AND 470 The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 426 Northern Nye County-Mojave and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.

