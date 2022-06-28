ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-30 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-01 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 1145 AM MST. * At 1103 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pipe Spring, or 16 miles southwest of Kanab, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Pipe Spring, Kaibab and Highway 389. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Stone, Chippewa, Douglas, Grant, Lac qui Parle, Otter Tail by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Chippewa; Douglas; Grant; Lac qui Parle; Otter Tail; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Traverse; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 415 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG STONE CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS GRANT LAC QUI PARLE OTTER TAIL POPE STEVENS SWIFT TRAVERSE WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Garfield, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Phillips; Valley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA GARFIELD PHILLIPS VALLEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FORT PECK, GLASGOW, JORDAN, MALTA, OPHEIM, SACO, WHITEWATER, AND ZORTMAN.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 255 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Freeman to near Estrella Sailport to 7 miles north of Maricopa to near Sun Lakes to near Bapchule to near San Tan Mountain Park, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 161 and 202. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 161 and 178. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 127 and 166. Locations impacted include Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Seville, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, Arizola, San Tan Mountain Park and Randolph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, McCook, Miner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; McCook; Miner; Sanborn; Turner; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Hutchinson, Turner, Bon Homme and Yankton. * TIMING...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * WINDS...South 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...near 100 degrees. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning is not expected. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 03:20:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Reduced visibility and poor air quality.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Sioux, Plymouth and Woodbury. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota. In South Dakota, Gregory, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Brule, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Clay and Union. * TIMING...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * WINDS...South 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 90s to lower 100s. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning may be possible later this evening. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR DELTANA AND TANANA FLATS * AFFECTED AREA...Deltana and Tanana Flats on Friday and north and east of a Salcha to Delta Junction line on Saturday. * TIMING...Noon today through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and evening and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...South 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent. * TEMPERATURES...73 to 84. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Alaska Range. * TIMING...Noon today through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and evening and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...South 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 33 percent. * TEMPERATURES...62 to 75. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Utah Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Salt Lake...northwestern Utah and east central Tooele Counties through 600 PM MDT At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cedar Fort, or 17 miles southwest of Sandy, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Provo, Sandy, Orem, Lehi, Draper, Riverton, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Lindon, Alpine, Bluffdale, Cedar Fort, Vineyard, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Camp Williams, Granite, Big Cottonwood Canyon and Utah Lake. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 271 and 291. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Custer County through 545 AM CDT At 453 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated sensors were tracking strong thunderstorms extending from near Sargent to Oconto. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Broken Bow Airport reported 50 mph wind gusts. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Broken Bow, Sargent, Ansley, Mason City, Oconto, Comstock, Berwyn, Weissert, Westerville, Lillian, Walworth, Lodi, Buckeye, Round Valley, Arcadia Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Burr Oak, Gavin Siding, Wescott, Intersection of Highway 183 and Cumro Road and Block Hill Basin. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 75 and 121. Highway 2 between mile markers 271 and 307. Highway 92 between mile markers 300 and 308. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Elko County, Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-03 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Elko County; Northern Nye County - Mojave; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties Trough of low pressure to bring gusty winds through the weekend .A low pressure trough impacting the west Coast will bring gusty winds to portions of the state over the weekend. The winds and low humidity will allow for critical fire weather conditions to develop Saturday and Sunday for portions of central and eastern Nevada. Little to no rain is expected. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425, 426, AND 470 The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 426 Northern Nye County-Mojave and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR UPPER KOYUKUK VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...Upper Koyukuk Valley south and east of Hughes on Friday and north and east of Hughes on Saturday. * TIMING...Noon today through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and evening and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...South 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 27 percent. * TEMPERATURES...75 to 84. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
KOYUKUK, AK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...Central Interior north and east of a Tanana to Manley Hot Springs to Nenana line on Friday and north and east of Minto on Saturday. * TIMING...Noon today through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and evening and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Southwest 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent. * TEMPERATURES...75 to 84. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
MINTO, AK
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 03:20:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Until 10 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Reduced visibility and poor air quality.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Monday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. InNevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Saturday morning through Monday evening. * WIND...South-southwest sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning and firework usage is not recommended.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

