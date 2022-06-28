ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Man Arrested For Allegedly Smuggling Over 60 Pounds of Narcotics

By Contributing Editor
 2 days ago

A 20-year-old man was being held in lieu of $1 million Tuesday for allegedly smuggling 46.7 pounds of methamphetamine and 18 pounds of fentanyl in Indio. Joshua Lamar Chamberlain was...

