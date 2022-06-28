14-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in East Los Angeles Found Safe

A 19-year-old who was struck in a violent car crash in Compton on Father's Day has died, and now his family is searching for answers. "I miss him every day. I stay up at night thinking he's going to come home," Ceila Paz said of her eldest son, Adrian. She last saw Adrian conscious on June 19, when the family gathered for a Father's Day barbecue and a surprise early birthday party for Paz. RELATED: Family of man shot, killed on Father's Day in front of his son in Long Beach speak out"He gave me a gift and I remember telling him it's...
