14-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in East Los Angeles Found Safe

A woman is suspected of stealing a U-Haul Box truck that had a man with autism inside. Both the man and U-Haul have been located, but the suspect has not yet been identified. The incident took place at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22nd. While the caregiver of the man with autism was inside the Anaheim Department of Motor Vehicles on the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the U-Haul box truck the caregiver had rented was stolen. Inside the U-Haul was James Blackwood, a 63-year-old man with the mental age of a 4-year-old.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO