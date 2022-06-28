ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Los Angeles, CA

14-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in East Los Angeles Found Safe

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

A 14-year-old girl who was last seen in East Los Angeles has been found safe,...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 2

 

mynewsla.com

84-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in South El Monte

An 84-year-old man last seen in South E Monte has been reported missing, authorities said Thursday. Carlos Chavez was last seen at around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 2300 block of Continental Avenue, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Chavez is Latino, 5 feet, 4...
SOUTH EL MONTE, CA
crimevoice.com

Orange County woman accused of stealing U-Haul with autistic man sitting in it

A woman is suspected of stealing a U-Haul Box truck that had a man with autism inside. Both the man and U-Haul have been located, but the suspect has not yet been identified. The incident took place at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22nd. While the caregiver of the man with autism was inside the Anaheim Department of Motor Vehicles on the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the U-Haul box truck the caregiver had rented was stolen. Inside the U-Haul was James Blackwood, a 63-year-old man with the mental age of a 4-year-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed Near Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot and killed near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The shooting was reported at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Marlton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Johnnie Pittman III, 27,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman, 28, Reported Missing in Willowbrook.

Police Thursday sought the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old woman who was last seen in the Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles. Jessie Giles was last seen on Tuesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, located at 1680 E. 120th St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

19-year-old dies days after hit-and-run crash on Father's Day

A 19-year-old who was struck in a violent car crash in Compton on Father's Day has died, and now his family is searching for answers. "I miss him every day. I stay up at night thinking he's going to come home," Ceila Paz said of her eldest son, Adrian. She last saw Adrian conscious on June 19, when the family gathered for a Father's Day barbecue and a surprise early birthday party for Paz. RELATED: Family of man shot, killed on Father's Day in front of his son in Long Beach speak out"He gave me a gift and I remember telling him it's...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Father, son found dead on street in Chatsworth; police investigating as a homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street. A maintenance worker at a nearby mobile home park said he saw the car parked with the engine running and sun shades up at about 7 p.m. He said it was a normal occurrence, especially on a hot day. He heard yelling an hour later.When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Pizza Deliveryman Man Killed While Trying to Help Assault Victim

A pizza deliveryman was fatally shot after coming to the aid of a 76-year-old assault victim who was also shot, authorities said Wednesday. The shootings were reported at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday near Lessue Avenue and Santa Rosalia Street, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Juan Cristalinas, 49,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Delivery Man Shot and Killed While Trying to Help 76-Year-Old Being Attacked

A 49-year-old pizza delivery man who is believed to have stopped to help a 76-year-old victim being attacked in the street was shot and killed, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday. "He was helping the right person but maybe the wrong people were present and it just didn’t...
Key News Network

Death Investigation Underway of Father and Son Found Inside Vehicle

Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: Detectives with Los Angeles Police Department Valley Bureau Homicide are investigating the death of a father and son found inside a vehicle parked on a street in the San Fernando Valley. LAPD Devonshire patrol officers responded to a death investigation on the 21000 block of Plummer...
onscene.tv

Horrific Hit & Run Crash Leaves 1 Dead | Los Angeles

06.28.2022 | 12:28 AM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with multiple power poles involved. Firefighters found one victim at the scene beyond medical help. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second driver a male Hispanic fled the scene on foot and was last seen southbound on De Soto. At this time the age and gender of the victim is unknown at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Male Stabbed Numerous Times in The Torso | Newbury Park

06.30.2022 | 1:13 AM | NEWBURY PARK – Ventura County Sheriff deputies responded to a call from a male stating he had been stabbed in the wash running parallel to the 1800 block of W Hillcrest Dr. Deputies were also advised that the suspect was possibly still in the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Woman walking dogs hit by hit-and-run driver running through stop sign in OC

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Shocking video shows the moments leading up to a woman walking three dogs getting hit by a hit-and-run driver in Orange County. The Westminster Police Department responded to a call near the area of Klamath Drive and Iroquois Road a little before 6:15 a.m. Wednesday where a woman was spotted lying on the roadway. A video shared by police showed a woman chasing after one of the dogs she was with. As she was chasing after the dog, a silver SUV blew past a stop sign.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead in Freeway Collision In Culver City

One person was killed Thursday evening when a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on the transition road from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway to the westbound Marina (90) Freeway in Culver City. California Highway Patrol officers found the victim around 10 p.m., Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
CULVER CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Norwalk Publicly Identified

Authorities Thursday identified a 38-year-old man who was fatally shot in Norwalk. Deputies from the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:53 p.m. Monday to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue, where they found Christopher Gomez, whose city of residence was not known, on the ground with gunshot wounds, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
NORWALK, CA

