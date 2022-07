Two people were fatally shot Tuesday in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Police responded to a shots fired call at 12:20 a.m. to 6329 10th Ave., east of the Crenshaw Inn where they found a woman, who they say was the victim and a man who they say is the suspect in the shooting, in the street with gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.

