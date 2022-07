A convicted felon accused with a juvenile of gunning down a Beaumont man and wounding a woman during a home invasion robbery is slated to be arraigned a week from Wednesday. Roberto Armando Gutierrez, 30, of Beaumont is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of robbery, burglary, a special circumstance of killing in the course of a robbery and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations for the March 2020 attack.

BEAUMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO