Two women who accused Ghislaine Maxwell of helping Jeffrey Epstein rape them while they were minors have spoken out after the British socialite was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Sarah Ransome and Elizabeth Stein were among those who spoke during Maxwell's sentencing hearing on Tuesday and celebrated her incarceration after the ruling.Outside the courthouse, Ms Ransome and Ms Stein told reporters how they felt in the wake of Maxwell's sentencing. "This is for the girls who didn't have their statements read out, the ones who weren't here, and sadly the ones who are still not with us," Ms...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO