Garage Fire Causes Minor Injury in La Quinta

One person was killed Thursday evening when a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on the transition road from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway to the westbound Marina (90) Freeway in Culver City. California Highway Patrol officers found the victim around 10 p.m., Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Frank Sinatra has been shut down between Cook Street and Gerald Ford after a shed caught on fire. A spokesperson for CAL FIRE said the shed may have chemicals inside, however, crews have not confirmed this yet. The fire is burning on the 500 block of Desert Falls Drive N. Stay with News Channel 3
The post Shed with possible chemicals inside sparks on fire, prompting road closure appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside firefighters extinguished a pair of business fires overnight apparently related to a number of vandalism incidents, authorities said Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 5800 block of Jasmine Street about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, the City of Riverside Fire Department reported. “Fire department resources arrived on scene and found two...
A brush fire that erupted Thursday near the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside scorched roughly seven acres and threatened several properties before being stopped. The non-injury blaze erupted about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Indian Hill Road and Mission Inn Avenue, according to the Riverside Fire Department. The...
A vehicle crashed into some parked vehicles in a neighborhood in Watts Thursday, injuring two people. The crash was reported about 2 a.m. at Compton Boulevard and 111th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. At least two people injured in the crash were taken to a hospital for...
A homeowner who shot an intruder in California was “justified” in his actions, police say. Deputies arrived just after midnight on Wednesday, June 29, to find one man had been shot by the 93-year-old homeowner in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue in Moreno Valley, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The wounded intruder was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.
A 20-year-old man suspected of shooting at another motorist during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona was being held Thursday on $1 million bail. Brian Augustine Jimenez Jr. of Rialto was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of...
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 67-year-old man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train in North Hollywood. Firefighters were called at 10:15 p.m. Friday to 12323 Sherman Way, near the Hollywood (170) Freeway, and found Thomas Alderete down at the scene, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Shocking video shows the moments leading up to a woman walking three dogs getting hit by a hit-and-run driver in Orange County. The Westminster Police Department responded to a call near the area of Klamath Drive and Iroquois Road a little before 6:15 a.m. Wednesday where a woman was spotted lying on the roadway. A video shared by police showed a woman chasing after one of the dogs she was with. As she was chasing after the dog, a silver SUV blew past a stop sign.
Man killed, 4 people injured after a rollover crash in Redlands (Redlands, CA)Nationwide Report. On Monday night, a man lost his life while four people suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Redlands. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 7:50 p.m. on 10 Freeway and Ford Street [...]
Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the region took part in a solemn procession Thursday from El Monte Police Department headquarters en route to Toyota Arena in Ontario, where a memorial service will be held for two El Monte police officers fatally shot in the line of duty. The...
Authorities Thursday identified a 38-year-old man who was fatally shot in Norwalk. Deputies from the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:53 p.m. Monday to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue, where they found Christopher Gomez, whose city of residence was not known, on the ground with gunshot wounds, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
A suspect was shot Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a Moreno Valley senior’s home, where the resident reportedly armed himself for protection following prior burglaries. The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 24000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, near Heacock Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department....
Thousands of law enforcement personnel from throughout the region gathered Thursday for a memorial service in Ontario in honor of two El Monte police officers fatally shot in the line of duty, with the men hailed as “valiant heroes.”. The Toyota Arena ceremony, which followed a solemn procession that...
A gas line was punctured in a Riverside neighborhood Thursday, prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders until the leak was repaired. The 3-inch diameter gas main was damaged about 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Evans Street, near Jefferson Street, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Capt. Eric Wilmer said...
Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
A string of restaurant burglaries in Moreno Valley has business owners and authorities on high alert. A total of four burglaries happened Tuesday morning, three of which happened at restaurants in the same shopping center. Just before 5 a.m., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department began receiving reports of multiple commercial burglary alarms going off in […]
At least one person was killed Tuesday in a freeway collision in Long Beach. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:32 a.m. to the Anaheim Street off ramp and the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said CHP Officer Ramon Kendricks. It was unknown if the victim was...
A shooting in Stanton left one person dead and another wounded, authorities said Wednesday. The shooting was reported at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday near Lessue Avenue and Santa Rosalia Street, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported. Both victims were transported for hospital treatment and one later died, the sheriff’s...
Comments / 0