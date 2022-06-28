Garage Fire Displaces Home Occupants in La Quinta

A woman remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition after a home explosion in Victorville. A small dog was reportedly injured in the fire that started after the blast, but a cat did not survive.
Riverside firefighters extinguished a pair of business fires overnight apparently related to a number of vandalism incidents, authorities said Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 5800 block of Jasmine Street about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, the City of Riverside Fire Department reported. “Fire department resources arrived on scene and found two...
A brush fire that erupted Thursday near the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside scorched roughly seven acres and threatened several properties before being stopped. The non-injury blaze erupted about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Indian Hill Road and Mission Inn Avenue, according to the Riverside Fire Department. The...
One person was killed Thursday evening when a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on the transition road from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway to the westbound Marina (90) Freeway in Culver City. California Highway Patrol officers found the victim around 10 p.m., Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Frank Sinatra has been shut down between Cook Street and Gerald Ford after a shed caught on fire. A spokesperson for CAL FIRE said the shed may have chemicals inside, however, crews have not confirmed this yet. The fire is burning on the 500 block of Desert Falls Drive N. Stay with News Channel 3
The post Shed with possible chemicals inside sparks on fire, prompting road closure appeared first on KESQ.
A homeowner who shot an intruder in California was “justified” in his actions, police say. Deputies arrived just after midnight on Wednesday, June 29, to find one man had been shot by the 93-year-old homeowner in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue in Moreno Valley, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The wounded intruder was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.
THERMAL (CNS) – A brush fire scorched less than an acre of vegetation in the Thermal area Thursday, but no injuries or structural damage were reported. The Riverside County Fire Department responded around 8:15 a.m. Thursday to the fire near Avenue 66 and Fillmore Street. Avenue 66 was closed between Pierce and Martinez roads while crews battled the blaze.
Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was airlifted to a burn center after an overnight explosion at a home in Victorville. It happened at about 2:54 am, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in the 14900 block of Adalane Ct. Brenda Ogaz lives across the street and was awake when...
Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the region took part in a solemn procession Thursday from El Monte Police Department headquarters en route to Toyota Arena in Ontario, where a memorial service will be held for two El Monte police officers fatally shot in the line of duty. The...
A vehicle crashed into some parked vehicles in a neighborhood in Watts Thursday, injuring two people. The crash was reported about 2 a.m. at Compton Boulevard and 111th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. At least two people injured in the crash were taken to a hospital for...
On June 28, 2022, our Code Enforcement Division in conjunction with the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division completed a Public Nuisance Inspection and Abatement warrant for a residential property in our City. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. Over $6,700 in fines and...
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 67-year-old man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train in North Hollywood. Firefighters were called at 10:15 p.m. Friday to 12323 Sherman Way, near the Hollywood (170) Freeway, and found Thomas Alderete down at the scene, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
A gas line was punctured in a Riverside neighborhood Thursday, prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders until the leak was repaired. The 3-inch diameter gas main was damaged about 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Evans Street, near Jefferson Street, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Capt. Eric Wilmer said...
A woman is suspected of stealing a U-Haul Box truck that had a man with autism inside. Both the man and U-Haul have been located, but the suspect has not yet been identified. The incident took place at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22nd. While the caregiver of the man with autism was inside the Anaheim Department of Motor Vehicles on the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the U-Haul box truck the caregiver had rented was stolen. Inside the U-Haul was James Blackwood, a 63-year-old man with the mental age of a 4-year-old.
Authorities Thursday identified a 38-year-old man who was fatally shot in Norwalk. Deputies from the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:53 p.m. Monday to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue, where they found Christopher Gomez, whose city of residence was not known, on the ground with gunshot wounds, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Preying on the kind hearts of people trying to help others is a “con game” that probably goes back to the Stone Age, and it’s still going on. However, on Wednesday the Garden Grove Police Department broke up of the newer hustles, panhandling for money for a non-existent funeral.
Thousands of law enforcement personnel from throughout the region gathered Thursday for a memorial service in Ontario in honor of two El Monte police officers fatally shot in the line of duty, with the men hailed as “valiant heroes.”. The Toyota Arena ceremony, which followed a solemn procession that...
A string of restaurant burglaries in Moreno Valley has business owners and authorities on high alert. A total of four burglaries happened Tuesday morning, three of which happened at restaurants in the same shopping center. Just before 5 a.m., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department began receiving reports of multiple commercial burglary alarms going off in […]
Comments / 0