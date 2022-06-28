ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: June 28th, 2022

By Jacob Riley
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qA3B_0gP0rS9o00

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 65°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 90°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across western Texas and eastern New Mexico the remainder of our evening, lingering into the early overnight hours. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, with isolated amounts over 1 inch possible. Highest likelihood of rainfall will exist over southwestern areas. We will clear out overnight, as low temperatures bottom out in the 60s to low 70s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Other than a stray shower or storms Wednesday afternoon, we will remain completely dry across the entire forecast area. Best shot at a shower or storm will exist over the southern half of the region. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH. We will remain mostly clear Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with lows settling into the 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be warm, dry, and breezy! Highs will vary through the 90s each day under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will mainly be out of the south with sustained speeds around 15-20 MPH both days. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH are expected. Morning lows will remain around their seasonal averages, cooling into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Extended Forecast:
Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Nothing widespread is expected, but some areas could see some locally heavy downpours. If you have any Independence Day plans this weekend, you should be fine. We are not anticipating a washout. Highs will remain warm, peaking in the 90s to lower 100s each day.

For our Independence Day, highs will be in the mid 90s to lower 100s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. We are expected to remain dry and breezy, with gusts as high as 40 MPH. Tuesday will be the same story, just a different day. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s to upper 70s each morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJ8MM_0gP0rS9o00
KLBK 7-Day Forecast
Valid: June 28th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, June 28th:
Sunrise: 6:39 AM CDT
Sunset: 9:02 PM CDT
Average High: 93°
Record High: 108° (1928 & 1980)
Average Low: 68°
Record Low: 56° (1946)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley
Twitter: @jrileywx

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Weather Headlines: Wednesday, June 29th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning weather update. Today: Mostly sunny. Shower or two possible. High of 90°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across western Texas and eastern New Mexico the remainder of our evening, lingering into the early overnight hours. Locally heavy rainfall is […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: June 27th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low of 64°. Winds ESE 8-12 MPH.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Scattered storms. High of 84°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this evening through the overnight hours, especially over western and southwestern […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
South Plains, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Primrose of Lubbock opening location Fall 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas—Primrose Retirement Community offers independent living townhomes, villas, assisted living apartments and memory care suites. “This is Living” has shaped the philosophy of Primrose Retirement Communities from the beginning. Construction has begun on the facility as it will open Fall of 2022. For more information visit the website Senior Living in Lubbock Texas | Primrose Retirement.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Watch Out Lubbock, the Texas DPS Is Coming for You This Weekend

The 4th of July weekend is being targeted for some serious traffic enforcement. The Texas Department Of Public Safety is launching two campaigns this weekend, so that means twice the problems for flaky Lubbock drivers. The first is Operation Holiday, which salutes one of Madonna's biggest singles. Okay, I'm just...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Mph
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One seriously hurt in motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured. LPD said the crash happened just before 4:15 p.m. at 66th Street and University Avenue. The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle. This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
fox34.com

Semi gets tangled in power lines at Quaker & 75th Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a collision at 75th Drive and Quaker Avenue, where a semi got tangled in some power lines. The pole is still intact, but our crew on the scene tells us the power line was wrapped around the truck. No...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Residents Are Terrified Of A Skunk That’s Terrorizing Their Neighborhood

I've never seen a group of people so upset over a single skunk. I go over to my parents' house a few days out of the week, usually. Before I got COVID, it was to work out in their little home-made gym, do some laundry, pet the dog, and catch up on the goings-on. There's not so much working out these days as I don't think my lungs could take it at the moment, but laundry and dog petting still occurs. They live, like, 3 minutes away from my apartment, so it's no trouble getting there at all.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
everythinglubbock.com

Red, White & Moo is July 4th weekend in Plainview

LUBBOCK, Texas—Plainview will be celebrating July 4th weekend with a petting zoo, bouncy houses, food trucks, a parade and more. This celebration is all in honor of National Dairy month. Get all the details at plainviewtx.org.
PLAINVIEW, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Rated as One of the Worst Places to Spend 4th of July

When you get down to it, the Lubbock area has three fireworks displays. And they all have a lot of baggage attached. First, you have 4th on Broadway/Not on Broadway/In the Park or Wherever. It's okay, but you have to get involved in all of the other stuff all day in order to be close enough to get a glimpse of the fireworks. Despite how many people attend, it's not worth the hassle for everyone else. Not everyone has that much endurance on a 100-degree day.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: New school zones approved in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock City Council gave final approval for school zones for three Lubbock ISD and Frenship schools. That includes Lubbock’s Carmon-Harrison Elementary and Frenship’s Oakridge Elementary and Heritage Middle School. Search for armed robber. Plainview police are looking for the gunman that...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

9 Lubbock Restaurants That Closed in 2022

Lately it seems like so many places in Lubbock have made the tough decision to close down. These are 9 restaurants the Lubbock area lost so far in 2022. Remember: If you know of any places opening soon or closing in the area reach out at: kelsee.pitman@townsquaremedia.com. 9 Food &...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2 suffered injuries in crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were injured in a crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway and West Loop 289 just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. One person suffered serious injuries, and another suffered moderate injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD blocked northbound lanes of the access road of Marsha Sharp Freeway. This is a developing […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

4th on Broadway is on Monday, July 4th

LUBBOCK, Texas—This will be the best Monday you have had in a while. Make plans to attend 4th on Broadway. The day starts with the parade and ends with the fireworks show. Throughout the day the family can enjoy food, music and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy