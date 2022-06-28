ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museum of Illusions Expands to Atlantic Station with ‘Mind-Boggling’ Exhibits

 2 days ago

Museum of Illusions , originator of illusions “edutainment” museums, announced this week that Atlanta will soon be home to the global brand’s largest location ever opened, from which the company will unveil “MOI 2.0,” the company’s newest creative design and style concept.

Following the lease agreement recently finalized between the brand and Hines , the 11,000 square feet of space in Atlantic Station will open before the close of 2022 as a state-of-the-art museum designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy mentally stimulating optical illusions, 3D holograms, brain-puzzling exhibits and interactive illusion rooms.

The Atlanta Museum of Illusions will feature some exhibits that will be entirely new to the brand through its MOI 2.0 initiative that promises a totally reimagined concept to expect from all new museums launching in 2023 and beyond.

“Museum of Illusions is an immersive, mind-bending experience and will be the perfect addition to Atlantic Station’s line-up of innovative concepts,” Starr Cumming , retail director of specialty leasing for Hines, said in a press release. “Atlantic Station is the city’s hot spot for Atlantans’ dining, shopping or entertainment desires. As we continue to seek big and bold ideas to bring to the property, we look forward to welcoming Museum of Illusions’ largest location ever later this year.”

News of Museum of Illusions’ development in Atlanta follows the brand’s recent announcement of its confirmed plans to open a new museum in Charlotte, North Carolina, signifying the brand’s commitment to rapidly growing its U.S. presence with some of its most impressive facilities yet. Deals are in the works to bring the museum to at least 100 locations around the world over the course of the next 4 years, with the company poised to up the ante with each new location as a result of MOI 2.0.

“We are beyond excited to expand our U.S. footprint in this market,” Jonathan Benjamin , CEO of Museum of Illusions, and long-time Atlanta resident, said. “As we continue our global expansion efforts, we are also in the process of securing space in Atlanta to serve as the company’s new U.S. headquarters. More details to follow soon, but in the meantime, we are thrilled that the Atlanta community has created a space for us to bring one of our most exciting museums yet to such a flourishing city.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33P8n3_0gP0rDA900
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9Vsf_0gP0rDA900
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxIHA_0gP0rDA900
Photo: Official


