PELION, S.C. — Four years ago, Pelion Elementary started an archery team that failed to win any medals at the state championship. In year four, the Panthers went all the way to the National Archery in Schools Program Open Championship from June 23-25 and brought home two national titles. One for team bullseye (shooting at a conventional target) and one for 3D archery (shooting at a three-dimensional target shaped like an animal).

PELION, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO