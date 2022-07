June 28, 2022- The Richland Farmer’s Market is currently being held every Tuesday from 3 pm to 6:30 pm, and will continue through September. The market is hosted by Richland Student Farms and being held at Bistro Five Thirty Seven restaurant, on Richland’s campus. Patrons are invited to stop by the restaurant, as the Bistro will be open for service. The restaurant will start serving appetizers and drinks at 5 p.m., and the full menu will be available at 6 p.m.

