Back 9 Golf and Entertainment has hired Bryce Miller and Logan Handy as catering sales managers, Patrick Dugan as director of operations and Zach Tharp as director of sales and marketing. Miller most recently was sales manager for McNeill Hotel Co. in Carmel and holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University. Handy previously was an office assistant for DGH Electric and holds a bachelor’s degree from Marian University. Dugan most recently was director of food and beverage for The Westin Indianapolis and holds a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University. Tharp was most recently director of sales for Hotel Carmichael in Carmel and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Indianapolis.

CARMEL, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO