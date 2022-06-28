ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

More rain and less heat!

By Matthew Wine
wdhn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ve still got a few showers around the area, but they will dissipate within the next couple of hours. Temperatures will be in the low to...

www.wdhn.com

Related
wdhn.com

More rain, but not a weekend washout

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Showers are tapering off right now, but the dense cloud cover will stick around much of tonight. Temperatures will once again sit in the low to mid 70s. Friday will have widely scattered showers and storms with our 80% chance for rain. Temperatures will peak...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: High rain chances continue

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wet weather will continue today with another round of widespread showers and storms expected during the PM hours. Some storms, like the ones we saw yesterday, could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds and heavy rain possible. Rain chances area-wide today will be around 70%. We’ll top out in the low 90s before rain and storms arrive and cool us down.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for June 30, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Wet weather will continue today with another round of widespread showers and storms expected during the PM hours. Some storms, like the ones we saw yesterday, could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds and heavy rain possible. Rain chances area-wide today will be around 70%. We’ll top out in the low 90s before rain and storms arrive and cool us down.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

The wet weather continues!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We still have some light rain in Early and Henry counties, but that will move out of here as the night carries on. Temperatures will remain in the low to middle 70s. Thursday Will be much like the past coupled days: dry through noon, showers...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
City
Dothan, AL
wdhn.com

More rain and storm chances over the next several days

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Another round of afternoon/evening showers and storms can be expected today. Rain chances will be a bit higher than yesterday at around 80%, so a lot of folks that didn’t get rain yesterday will more than likely get some today. We’ll warm up into the low 90s before rain and storms cool us off. If you have any plans to go out and about, make sure to take a rain jacket or umbrella along, because you’re definitely going to need it!
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Coffee Co. roads filled with holiday travelers

In advance of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, traffic increased along southbound routes in the wiregrass en route to Florida’s Northern Gulf of Mexico. WDHN’S Mike Gurspan says Enterprise along State Highway 167 will see thousands of additional vehicles as families head to beach destinations for the weekend.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Watermelon sales brisk for July 4th Holiday in the wiregrass

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—At the Enterprise Farmer’s market, watermelons were selling like hot cakes. Truck farmers say July 4th is the “biggest day” of the year for the south’s traditional summer dessert. Watermelon lovers’ would thump, knock, and look for yellowing on the skin. These...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Phase 3 of Ross Clark Circle project to begin next week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Construction crews are preparing for Phase 3 of the Ross Clark Circle Widening Project which could end up being the most hectic part this far. Right now, traffic on the circle is flowing around freely, but soon orange barrels will make their way back into your daily commute.
DOTHAN, AL
#Tropics
wdhn.com

Fireworks remain illegal in the Dothan city limits

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Dothan has issued a reminder for residents going into the 4th of July Weekend — using fireworks within the city limits is illegal. It is illegal for a person to possess, sell, or explode any fireworks within the city limits of Dothan”
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

LIST: Wiregrass events to celebrate the 4th of July weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — There are a variety of events going on over the 4th of July holiday weekend. WDHN has compiled a list for the Wiregrass to help celebrate Independence Day! Click the links for more information on each event. Thursday, June 30th. Blakely, Ga. – Blakely Independence...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

New WRC look says it all

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center unveiled a new logo Wednesday better defining its operation that includes numerous business services. “We are really wanting the community to know that we are one,” WRC Director of Development Cynthia Green told News 4. “Whether we’re picking up your document destruction or...
DOTHAN, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dale The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Dale County in southeastern Alabama * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 437 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ariton, or 7 miles north of Ozark, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ozark, Fort Rucker, Ariton, Dale County Lake, Greater Salem Church, Marley Hill, Dill, Dillard, Phillips Crossroads, Dykes Crossroads, Rocky Head and Arguta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALE COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS 42

Man killed by working on his semi-truck in southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was working on a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of the Circle K when police say a parts failure killed the man. On Sunday night at the Circle K on Headland Avenue, Michael West was working underneath his semi-truck on the suspension when a part came loose and […]
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Brewery coming to Downtown Dothan this fall

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Dothan will soon have a brewery. “Circle City Brewing” will be located on North Foster Street in The Wise building. That’s between Diablos and KBC. It’ll be the sister brewery to Southern Fields in Campbellton, FL. A large assortment of fresh craft...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Pet of the Week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This weeks “Pet of the Week” is a 10 week old schnauzer mix named Sammy. Sammy and his two sisters are available for adoption at the Dothan Animal Shelter. If you are interested in getting to learn more about Sammy or to meet him...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Watch: No answers months after Dothan officer involved shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -State investigators say their probe is ongoing so no information can be released. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva police warn residents to be careful with fireworks on July 4th

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—With July Fourth less than a week away, local police are already preparing for. one of their “busiest nights” of the year. Geneva’s Police Captain, Michael McDuffie, says even though the City of Two Rivers allows the full spectrum of firecrackers and fireworks. The main issues are residential noise complaints, and shooting the explosives at personal property and individuals.
wdhn.com

Inflation causing project costs in Houston County to skyrocket

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — With the price of gas, all the way to project materials being up inflation is making its impact on the county level. Just this week, Houston County Commissioners had to approve adding funds to the county’s fuel budget by $540,000 to cover fuel costs which are vital for the county to pick up trash and keep sheriff deputies on the road.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
southeastsun.com

City offices closing to observe Fourth of July holiday

Enterprise City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday, July 4, for the Fourth of July holiday. Department of Public Works will be picking up the Monday garbage route on Tuesday. Tuesday’s garbage route will be serviced on Wednesday. The pick-up schedule for the remainder of the week will be unchanged.
ENTERPRISE, AL

