More rain and less heat!

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dale The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Dale County in southeastern Alabama * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 437 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ariton, or 7 miles north of Ozark, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ozark, Fort Rucker, Ariton, Dale County Lake, Greater Salem Church, Marley Hill, Dill, Dillard, Phillips Crossroads, Dykes Crossroads, Rocky Head and Arguta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
