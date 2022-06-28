ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Air New Zealand is back with 14 international routes

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

Air New Zealand is relaunching its 14 international routes in 16 days and its first flight to Auckland from Honolulu begins on July 4.

