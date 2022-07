A reminder that fireworks are prohibited year-round at all WDFW wildlife and water access areas around the state. Before leaving for a camping or hiking trip for the long 4th of July weekend, be sure you are familiar with campfires and other restrictions on public lands in eastern Washington. Depending upon regional fire conditions, varying restrictions are in place to reduce the chance of wildfires on properties managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO