Shreveport teen Anthony Mandigo, who escaped state custody more than two weeks ago, has been found in Houston, Texas, and now faces charges as an adult in that state.. Mandigo, 17, escaped June 13, 2022, while being transported to a medical facility from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie for treatment for injuries to his hand. He was serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon, escape, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO