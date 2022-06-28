ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Montpelier temporarily stops accepting leachate because of E. coli levels, sends it out of state

By Emma Cotton
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XeDzz_0gP0mzhM00
A Casella Waste Systems facility in Coventry is the state's only operating landfill. File photo by Riley Robinson/VTDigger

The vast majority of Vermont’s trash meets its end at a large landfill in Coventry, the only operating landfill in the state. Leachate — liquid waste from the landfill — is currently treated at a single wastewater facility in Montpelier.

In late April, after discovering levels of E. coli in the plant’s effluent that violated its permit, officials at the Montpelier facility stopped accepting leachate from the Coventry landfill.

From then until now, Casella, the company that owns the landfill, has been trucking most of the leachate produced in the state to Plattsburgh, New York, and the rest to Franklin, New Hampshire.

Chris Cox, chief operating officer at Montpelier’s Water Resource Recovery Facility, said he’s not sure when the city will be able to accept leachate again. His team is working with Casella and the consulting engineering firm Brown and Caldwell to determine the source of the problem.

On April 20, Cox said officials found E. coli levels of 190 colony forming units (CFU) per 100 milligrams, and the permitted limit is 77 CFU. That level remains below what the state considers safe for swimming, which is 235 CFU, Cox said.

Montpellier’s facility uses ultraviolet light to sterilize effluent before it’s released into the Winooski River, which is part of the Lake Champlain watershed.

It seems that a material present in the leachate hindered the effectiveness of the ultraviolet light, Cox said, adding that a material may have absorbed or reflected the light, shielding the E. coli and possibly other bacteria and pathogens.

E. coli is an indicator organism, Cox said, meaning that “if you can really prove that you're killing E. coli, you’re beyond certain that you're killing viruses and pathogens that are killed a lot easier than E. coli.”

Officials determined that leachate was the source of the problem because levels of E. coli dropped dramatically soon after the flow of leachate into the facility stopped.

Joe Fusco, vice president at Casella Waste Systems, said he wasn’t aware of problems with the leachate, and the incident has not posed a significant obstacle for the company.

Casella’s pretreatment discharge permit regulates the quality of the leachate leaving the landfill, but it’s difficult to determine whether that permit could be relevant to the incident because officials don’t yet know what caused the problem at the facility.

Components of the leachate are “based on what's sent to the landfill in the first place,” Fusco said.

Fusco indicated that the facility might accept leachate again in the coming weeks, but Cox said he couldn’t confirm that timeline. He’s waiting on a report from Brown and Caldwell “to explain how we, if possible, will continue to take leachate.”

Part of the city’s budget relies on the several hundred thousand dollars it receives per year to treat leachate. Officials also “feel some responsibility to not just export our waste to other states,” Cox said.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Ruff, environmental manager for the city of Plattsburgh, said city officials didn’t hesitate to assist while Montpelier and Casella determine the nature of the problem. Plattsburgh’s wastewater treatment facility has the capacity to take the leachate, and its method of disinfecting effluent — chlorination — appears to have remained effective.

Plattsburgh receives financial compensation for treating the material, he said, and the Coventry landfill is its backup location for biosolids.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Montpelier temporarily stops accepting leachate because of E. coli levels, sends it out of state .

Comments / 0

Related
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices ease back to $4.93

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell 4 cents this week to $4.93 per gallon, as gas in general has come down the last two weeks, when they peaked at $5/g, if only slightly. Gas prices were $4.71 a month ago and $2.99 a year ago. The US price today is $4.84, down 10 cents for the week.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New transitional housing shelter in Central Vermont nearly complete

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Central Vermont transitional housing shelter is just weeks away from opening its doors. The Welcome Center is located along the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin where the former Twin City Motel used to be. The $5.5 million shelter will provide rooms and services to 35...
BERLIN, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montpelier, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Government
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
Montpelier, VT
Government
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Health
City
Coventry, VT
State
New Hampshire State
WCAX

Botanists visit Vermont’s newly discovered rare orchid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An incredible find in Vermont has botanists celebrating. A federally threatened species of orchid that hasn’t been confirmed in Vermont since 1902 was recently found in Chittenden County. To protect the population of small whorled pogonias, officials won’t say exactly where they were found.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont and New Hampshire cutting fireworks displays due to shipping costs

LEBANON, N.H. — Firework displays are going to cost a whole lot more this year compared to previous years. The cost increase is being attributed to a drastic increase in freight shipping costs. Like most other industries, shipping has gotten more expensive. Pre-pandemic, firework retailers would pay anywhere from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Fusco
WCAX

Burlington property owner ordered to pay $66K for illegal parking lot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington property owner is facing what might be a record fine for violating the city’s zoning regulations. The Handy family has owned the former Pearl St. Mobil property since 2004. After closing the old gas station in 2017, they have used the property as a parking lot, something the city has said is not allowed under current zoning regulations. Vermont’s Environmental Court this week ruled against Handy’s, ordering them to stop using it as a parking lot and pay the city nearly $67,000 in penalties.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

An opening in Washington County’s Senate delegation touches off a competitive Democratic primary

The retirement of Sen. Anthony Pollina, P/D-Washington, has led to a competitive Democratic primary for Washington County’s three seats in the Vermont Senate. Five candidates are seeking the party’s nomination in the Aug. 9 primary. The top three vote-getters will move on to the November general election, during which they will face off against two Republicans.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Woodstock names interim town manager

Tom Yennerell, of Springfield, is a retired town manager who is now spending some of his retirement taking on interim roles such as this. He previously served in an interim capacity as Thetford town manager. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woodstock names interim town manager.
WOODSTOCK, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leachate#Swimming#Montpellier
WCAX

Memorial service for Essex's Addi Carroll

Authorities say the Austin woman accused of murdering Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson has been captured in Costa Rica after a 7-week search. Solar panels are being repaired after wind damage. Update on the Manchester N.H. shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Repairs begin on the solar panels on Burlington City...
WCAX

All aboard! What it’s like to ride the Ethan Allen Express

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In one month, Amtrak expands its service to Vergennes, Middlebury and Burlington. We wanted to find out what it’s like to ride the train. I hopped on the Ethan Allen Express in Albany, New York, earlier this week. I had the chance to ride the train, speak with passengers and get the full Ethan Allen experience ahead of its expansion to more Vermont cities.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Boil-water notice issued in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A boil-water advisory in Barre started Wednesday. The Public Works Department reports there were two water main breaks. One is on South Main Street at the Wall Complex; the other is on Delmont Avenue near Valliere Avenue. All services on South Main St. and its side...
BARRE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WCAX

Big step for tiny turtles as they get released in Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After spending the winter at the ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, a handful of spiny softshell turtles made their way into the wild on Wednesday. ECHO staffers and Vermont Fish and Wildlife released 16 spiny softshell turtles into the lake. It’s an annual event that’s...
ANIMALS
VTDigger

Costs explode for July 4th fireworks displays

Five years ago it cost $5,000 to ship a container of fireworks from China; this year it cost $45,000, according to East Montpelier-based Northstar Fireworks, which puts on fireworks shows throughout the Twin States. Read the story on VTDigger here: Costs explode for July 4th fireworks displays.
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont ski resort to change name

POMFRET, Vt. — Officials from Suicide Six ski resort in South Pomfret announced that they will be rebranding later this summer following concerns about the insensitive nature of the mountain's historical name. S6 released a statement on its website on Tuesday announcing that the current name will be retired...
POMFRET, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy