ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Why ex-French colonies are joining the Commonwealth

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs two former French colonies in Africa join the Commonwealth, regional analyst Paul Melly considers the allure of the English-speaking club. Gabon and Togo have moved to strengthen their diplomatic armoury in a bid to ease their reliance on France. They have been admitted to what was originally founded...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
BBC

Chris Mason: Stark language as Nato assesses threat from Russia

In the basement of a Madrid hotel, the reality of the threat from Russia is laid bare by one Ukrainian MP and ally of President Zelensky. He's here in person at the Nato summit to make the case for his country's future, and the help it needs to survive. Oleksiy...
POLITICS
BBC

Turkey supports Finland and Sweden Nato bid

Nato member Turkey has agreed to support Sweden and Finland's membership of the alliance. It had initially opposed the Nordic countries' bids to join. Turkey was angered by what it saw as their willingness to host Kurdish militants. Sweden and Finland could not join Nato without Turkey's support. Russia strongly...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faure Gnassingbé
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Person
Omar Bongo
Person
Paul Kagame
BBC

Udaipur: Rajasthan on edge after Prophet Muhammad row beheading

India's Rajasthan state continues to be on alert following the beheading of a Hindu man by two Muslim men. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed for calm and promised to take strict action against the attackers. The victim, a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal, was killed in Udaipur district in north...
INDIA
BBC

Abortion laws: The women jailed for suffering miscarriages

When Karen woke up in an El Salvador hospital, she noticed that she was handcuffed to a bed and there were police officers by her bedside. "There were a lot of people around and they were saying I had taken my baby's life and that I was going to 'pay for what I had done'," Karen tells BBC 100 Women.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Union#African Nations#International Politics#African Countries#Commonwealth#French#British#Mozambique
TIME

Air Travel Is Hell This Summer. And It Won’t Be Fixed Anytime Soon

One morning in early June, the security line at Copenhagen’s Kastrup airport snaked in long, grumpy arcs away from the scanners, back through the automated boarding pass machines to the end of the departures hall, down the stairs, and all the way back around to the 7-Eleven that stands at the terminal’s entry. “It was bad,” said one of the young workers in neon-yellow polo shirts, who had been hired recently to calm nerves and provide information to irritated and desperate travelers. There are a lot of them these days, even at an airport that is usually a model of smooth transit; Kastrup has been voted the world’s most efficient airport more than a dozen times. Pulling up a video of the seemingly endless queue on her phone, the worker added, “Normally we can bring people through the line if they’re going to miss their flight. But that day we were told we couldn’t because that was basically everybody.”
TRAVEL
BBC

Diamond League: Dina Asher-Smith edges 200m win before world title defence

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith held on to claim a morale-boosting 200m win in the Diamond League on Thursday. The 200m world champion, who will defend her title in Oregon next month, was a surprise second to Daryll Neita over 100m at the UK Championships. But Asher-Smith, 26, ran 22.364 seconds...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Call for Wales to host contest backed by Senedd

Senedd members have backed a call for Wales to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with Ukraine unable to. As this year's winners of the contest, Ukraine would normally host the show, but organisers have said they thought it would be too unsafe following the Russian invasion. The competition's planner,...
ENTERTAINMENT
US News and World Report

EU Seeks Open Talks on N.Ireland, Not Pre-Set UK Outcome -Official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is willing to negotiate trading arrangements for Northern Ireland with Britain, but only if talks are constructive and do not resume with an outcome already set by London, a top EU official said on Wednesday. "Our doors are open for negotiations but it has...
ECONOMY
BBC

Brexit: Experts raise legal doubts about UK's protocol plan

There are serious doubts about the government's justification for unilaterally overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol, legal experts have told MPs. The protocol is the Brexit deal for NI which the UK and EU agreed in 2019. The government has cited the international legal concept of 'necessity' for changing the terms.
POLITICS
BBC

Archie Battersbee parents win appeal to reconsider case

The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life support dispute have won an appeal for his case to be heard again. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. A High Court judge previously ruled Archie was dead and told...
U.K.
The Guardian

BT staff vote for first national strike in 35 years

BT staff have voted for their first national strike in 35 years, which is expected to affect customers across the country having broadband services installed or getting faults fixed. The strike by BT engineers and call centre staff represents the vast majority of its 58,000-strong frontline workforce, and the trade...
BUSINESS
BBC

Maori All Blacks 32-17 Ireland: Visitors well beaten in tour opener

Tries: Z Sullivan, Stevenson, Weber, Grace Cons: Ioane 3 Pens: Ioane 2. Ireland's tour of New Zealand got off to a losing start as they were well beaten by a sharper, smarter Maori All Blacks in Hamilton. The hosts dazzled in a one-sided first half in which they scored four...
WORLD
BBC

Russia moves to take control of Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project

Russia has moved to take over a major oil and gas project in which Shell has a 27.5% stake. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to take charge of the Sakhalin-2 project. The move could force Shell and Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi to abandon their investments as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy